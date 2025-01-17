E-Paper | January 17, 2025

Stocks extend losses as uncertainty persists

Muhammad Kashif Published January 17, 2025 Updated January 17, 2025 09:11am

KARACHI: Despite a series of interest rate cuts, a sharp contraction in the large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector further jolted investor confidence in the economic outlook. As a result, equity prices continued receiving massive battering, pushing the benchmark KSE 100 index to drop below 114,000 on Thursday.

Topline Securities Ltd said the index settled at 113,837, reflecting a dec­rease of 659 points or 0.58 per cent, primarily driven by a lack of positive triggers and uncertainty surrounding the new US government strategy and its impact.

Major contributors to the negative movement included Fauji Fertiliser, Pakistan Petroleum, PSO, Mari Petroleum, and Millat Tractors, which together accounted for a loss of 392 points.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed lower amid a weak economic outlook and concerns for dismal LSM performance, posting a 3.98pc negative growth in November and 1.3pc in 5MFY25.

He added that expectations over cautious SBP policy rate cut this month, rupee instability and ongoing political noise kept equity investors shaky.

Ali Najib, Head of Sales at Insight Securities, said the session began positively, with the index reaching an intraday high of 114,885 points, gaining 389 points. However, market sentiment shifted after news broke regarding initiating dialogue between the establishment and senior opposition leadership. This development sparked uncertainty among investors, raising concerns about potential challenges to the ruling coalition government and their policies.

Opting to the cautious mood, the investors remained watchful ahead of a critical judgment in the £190m Al-Qadir Trust case, scheduled for anno­un­cement on Friday morning.

However, the trading volume tumbled 28.81pc to 469.44 million shares while the traded value plunged 36.98pc to Rs24.98bn day-on-day.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included WorldCall Telecom (103.70m shares), Cnergyico PK (37.10m sha­res), Dewan Farooque (19.33m shares), Pakistan Ref­inery (17.62m shares) and Fauji Foods (16.11m shares).

The shares registering the most significant incre­ases in their share prices in absolute terms were Unilever Foods (Rs135.00), Supernet Techno (Rs37.00), Al-Abbas Sugar (Rs20.12), The Premier Sugar (Rs19.10) and Indus Motor Company (Rs15.81).

The companies registering significant decreases in their share prices in absolute terms were Hoechst Pakistan (Rs116.75), Bata Pakistan (Rs37.82), Abbott Lab (Rs24.31), Premium Textile (Rs23.77) and Millat Tractors (Rs23.48).

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Never again
Updated 17 Jan, 2025

Never again

The Gaza genocide has also revealed the utter helplessness of the Palestinian Authority in projecting Palestine’s case globally.
World Bank loan
17 Jan, 2025

World Bank loan

THAT the World Bank will give $20bn to Pakistan in the next 10 years to address some of the country’s most acute...
India’s dangerous game
17 Jan, 2025

India’s dangerous game

THE latest inflammatory remarks by India’s military brass about Pakistan mark a troubling departure from the...
Peshawar meeting
Updated 16 Jan, 2025

Peshawar meeting

Dealing with Afghan Taliban is necessary not just for internal stability, but to ensure that Afghanistan not isolated regionally.
Cyber circus
16 Jan, 2025

Cyber circus

PAKISTAN’S cybercrime-fighting apparatus is proving rather good at harassing journalists and remarkably poor at...
Anti-abuse action
16 Jan, 2025

Anti-abuse action

IN what is a social minefield for women, the Punjab police investigation department’s decision to deploy 1,450...