E-Paper | January 15, 2025

Stocks extend overnight gains on select buying

Muhammad Kashif Published January 15, 2025 Updated January 15, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its recovery drive for the third straight session, propelling the benchmark KSE 100 index above 114,000 on select buying on strong valuations on Tuesday.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation said that easing political noise, higher global crude oil prices, and speculations over monetary policy easing kept attracting buying interest from investors.

Topline Securities Ltd said the index reached an intraday high of 815 points before settling at 114,804, reflecting an increase of 574 points or 0.50pc day-on-day.

BF Biosciences Ltd from the pharma sector maintained its upward momentum, hitting its upper circuit, while Engro Holdings weighed down the index, contributing a loss of up to 145 points.

Major contributors to the positive movement included United Bank, Mari Petroleum, Systems Ltd, Attock Refinery, and PSO, which added 486 points.

Ali Najib, Head of Sales at Insight Securities, said consolidation continued at PSX as the index drifted in both directions amid a dearth of any positive or negative triggers.

However, the market activity remained strong as trading volume rose 13.09pc to 589.46 million shares while the traded value increased 15.19pc to Rs32.58bn day-on-day.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included Cnergyico PK (42.52m shares), Pakistan Refinery (38.06m shares), K-Electric (33.44m shares), WorldCall Telecom (29.52m shares) and Sui Southern Gas (26.67m shares).

The shares registering the most significant increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Hallmark Company (Rs84.54), Philip Morris (Rs70.90), Attock Refinery (Rs50.56), Unilever Foods (Rs50.00) and Abbott Laboratories (Rs45.72).

The companies registering significant decreases in their share prices in absolute terms were Nestle Pakistan (Rs58.04), Pakistan Engineering Company (Rs56.55), Ismail Industries (Rs50.00), Rafhan Maize (Rs32.61) and JDW Sugar Mills (Rs22.96).

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Missing justice
Updated 15 Jan, 2025

Missing justice

SC must at least ensure missing persons cases are heard with the urgency they deserve.
Racist talk
15 Jan, 2025

Racist talk

WHEN racist tropes are amplified by the expansive reach of social media, the affected communities face real-world...
Faceless customs
15 Jan, 2025

Faceless customs

THE launch of the faceless customs assessment system as part of the government’s Tax Transformation Plan is a...
Left behind
Updated 14 Jan, 2025

Left behind

Pakistan’s education statistics threaten to leave us behind in the global knowledge economy.
Mining tragedies
14 Jan, 2025

Mining tragedies

TWO recent deadly mining tragedies in Balochistan have once again exposed the hazardous nature of work in this...
Winter sports
14 Jan, 2025

Winter sports

FOR a country with huge winter sports potential, events in Pakistan are few and far between. Therefore, the start of...