Sindh govt schoolteacher convicted of harassing woman colleague

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Thursday convicted a government schoolteacher in a case pertaining to harassment to a woman colleague at the workplace.

Judicial Magistrate (West) Inaamullah Phulpoto found Muhammad Rashid guilty of harassing a woman teacher and sentenced him to prison on three counts: six months each for offences under Sections 354 (assault with intent to outrage modesty), 509 (insulting modesty through gestures or words) and 506 (issuing threats) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

“The prosecution has brought nothing regarding the previous record of the conviction of the accused, therefore, all the sentences awarded to the accused are hereby ordered to run concurrently,” the court ruled.

It also imposed a total fine of Rs45,000 and on default, the convict will have to serve additional imprisonment.

“The testimony of the complainant was clear regarding these threats, and it was corroborated by her husband, who confirmed that the accused had taken aggressive legal actions against them, such as the defamation suit. These threats were not idle; they were part of a sustained campaign of harassment intended to intimidate and silence the complainant,” the court observed.

Referring to the departmental inquiry against the accused, the court noted that Rashid was listed as a junior school teacher in BS-9 grade. However, he posed as “headmaster/principal” of the school.

During the inquiry, the complainant produced a video showing the accused allegedly knocking on the door of a room where the teacher was sitting, the court noted. It added that while the door was locked, the accused insisted on opening it; he was also seen in the video speaking to the complainant through a window when the door was not opened.

The court observed that it “shows the intent of the accused that how he has actually harassed the complainant and this suffices the version of the complainant”, adding that all of those facts lent credence to the version of the complainant that she was always under threats and the pressure of the accused.

According to state prosecutor Sadiq Hussain, the complainant had registered a case against the accused, stating that she is employed at a government school (Begum Hajra school), located at Murree Chowk in Machhar Colony.

She alleged that a teacher of the school had been “continuously engaging in unethical behaviour towards her”.

She claimed that in December 2023, the accused called her to his office and handed her an alleged “unofficial” letter declaring her absent. When she questioned him about it, he allegedly threatened to terminate her if she did not comply with his inappropriate demands.

The accused also intimidated her by claiming that he had influential connections and could have her and her husband imprisoned on false charges. The complainant also alleged that he physically harassed her and used inappropriate language.

She also accused him of unlawfully withholding her official documents, including her CNIC, appointment and joining letters sent from the education department, as well as leaves of her cheque book.

She also claimed that the accused blackmailed her and extorted Rs300,000 from her.

However, the court noted that the prosecution failed to prove that the accused withheld her documents and used them as leverage.

“There was insufficient evidence linking the accused to the specific financial payment of Rs3,00,000. There was no document or bank statement directly establishing the transfer of funds as a result of blackmail or extortion,” the court noted.

“No clear evidence, such as a signed agreement, transaction records or a corroborating witness, was provided to establish that the accused induced her to pay him under false pretence,” it added.

A case was registered at Docks police station under Sections 420, 354, 509 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

