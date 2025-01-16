E-Paper | January 16, 2025

Doctor arrested for firing on school buses in Lahore

Asif Chaudhry Published January 16, 2025 Updated January 16, 2025 11:31am

LAHORE: Police arrested a grade 19 doctor in a terrorism case after he allegedly opened fire on two school buses in the Cantonment area on Wednesday morning.

One of the buses was carrying students at the time of the incident, according to the police.

The suspect, identified as Dr Zulqernain Butt, is a senior consultant anesthetist at the Services Hospital. Following the firing, he picked up his children from home, dropped them at school and went to a private hospital on Ferozepur Road where he works part-time.

A police official said the raiding team recovered a 9mm pistol used in the shooting from a locker in the private hospital. The suspect reportedly has a reputation for aggressive behaviour and unprovoked violence over minor issues.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Dr Butt under anti-terrorism and attempted murder charges.

The police said the school buses were driving down Waqas Market on Bedian Road to pick up children. One bus driver slowed down to take a U-turn and the suspect, who was driving behind in his car, repeatedly attempted to overtake.

During the manoeuver, the suspect’s car collided with the bus. Enraged, he took out a weapon and allegedly fired indiscriminately. One bullet struck a bus tyre. Fortunately, there were no children onboard at the time. The bus driver tried to intervene, but the suspect fled the scene.

The driver informed the school management, who alerted law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Senior LEA officials alerted the police high-ups. Hours later, the police located and arrested the suspect.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Peshawar meeting
Updated 16 Jan, 2025

Peshawar meeting

Dealing with Afghan Taliban is necessary not just for internal stability, but to ensure that Afghanistan not isolated regionally.
Cyber circus
16 Jan, 2025

Cyber circus

PAKISTAN’S cybercrime-fighting apparatus is proving rather good at harassing journalists and remarkably poor at...
Anti-abuse action
16 Jan, 2025

Anti-abuse action

IN what is a social minefield for women, the Punjab police investigation department’s decision to deploy 1,450...
Missing justice
Updated 15 Jan, 2025

Missing justice

SC must at least ensure missing persons cases are heard with the urgency they deserve.
Racist talk
15 Jan, 2025

Racist talk

WHEN racist tropes are amplified by the expansive reach of social media, the affected communities face real-world...
Faceless customs
15 Jan, 2025

Faceless customs

THE launch of the faceless customs assessment system as part of the government’s Tax Transformation Plan is a...