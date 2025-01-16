Doctor arrested for firing on school buses in Lahore

LAHORE: Police arrested a grade 19 doctor in a terrorism case after he allegedly opened fire on two school buses in the Cantonment area on Wednesday morning.

One of the buses was carrying students at the time of the incident, according to the police.

The suspect, identified as Dr Zulqernain Butt, is a senior consultant anesthetist at the Services Hospital. Following the firing, he picked up his children from home, dropped them at school and went to a private hospital on Ferozepur Road where he works part-time.

A police official said the raiding team recovered a 9mm pistol used in the shooting from a locker in the private hospital. The suspect reportedly has a reputation for aggressive behaviour and unprovoked violence over minor issues.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Dr Butt under anti-terrorism and attempted murder charges.

The police said the school buses were driving down Waqas Market on Bedian Road to pick up children. One bus driver slowed down to take a U-turn and the suspect, who was driving behind in his car, repeatedly attempted to overtake.

During the manoeuver, the suspect’s car collided with the bus. Enraged, he took out a weapon and allegedly fired indiscriminately. One bullet struck a bus tyre. Fortunately, there were no children onboard at the time. The bus driver tried to intervene, but the suspect fled the scene.

The driver informed the school management, who alerted law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Senior LEA officials alerted the police high-ups. Hours later, the police located and arrested the suspect.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2025