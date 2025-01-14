E-Paper | January 14, 2025

Pakistan, Bangladesh joint business council formed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 14, 2025 Updated January 14, 2025 09:50am

KARACHI: The Fede­r­ation of Pakistan Cham­bers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Federation of Bangl­adesh Chambers of Com­merce and Industry (FBCCI) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to form Pakistan-Bangl­ade­sh Joint Bus­iness Cou­ncil (PBJBC) to strengthen, facilitate and enable trade between the two countries.

The delegation headed by FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh also participated in the Bangla­desh Pakistan Business Forum in Dhaka.

The visit to Bangladesh is taking place after a gap of 12 years. Pakistani businessmen look forward to meeting Dr Muham­mad Yunus, Chief Advisor to the interim Bangladesh government in a couple of days.

FBCCI Administrator Muhammad Hafizur Rahman emphasised utilising the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to strengthen bilateral trade relations.

He said there is ample scope for the two countries to work closely in energy, education, technology, human resources development, research and innovation to meet the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.

Mr Atif said that diverse industries, sectors and verticals like electronics, cars, industrial machinery, carpets, toys, ceramics, sanitary products, handicrafts, fabrics, ready-made garments, leather, home appliances, processed foods, furniture, plastic goods, jute products, cosmetics, sports goods and jewellery, were represented in the business forum.

He said the delegation had a productive meeting with Bangladesh Commerce Minister Sheikh Bashiruddin a day earlier, during which he expressed his government’s intent to facilitate Pakistani exporters and products.

He added that the Bangladesh government has already relaxed visa requirements for Pakistani nationals, and Pakistan has reciprocated.

Mr Bashiruddin said that both countries would jointly search for options like investments, trade and industrial relations. He also assured the delegation of supporting Pakistani companies.

The FPCCI president highlighted that the trade delegation also had high-profile meetings with the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), where they discussed collective trade promotion activities, the exchange of delegations, and single-country exhibitions.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Left behind
Updated 14 Jan, 2025

Left behind

Pakistan’s education statistics threaten to leave us behind in the global knowledge economy.
Mining tragedies
14 Jan, 2025

Mining tragedies

TWO recent deadly mining tragedies in Balochistan have once again exposed the hazardous nature of work in this...
Winter sports
14 Jan, 2025

Winter sports

FOR a country with huge winter sports potential, events in Pakistan are few and far between. Therefore, the start of...
Anything goes
Updated 13 Jan, 2025

Anything goes

With social media companies abandoning moderation efforts, dark days of freewheeling internet have seemingly returned.
Odious trade
13 Jan, 2025

Odious trade

WHEN home feels like a sinking ship, people are forced to make ill-fated journeys for a better life. Last month,...
Treasure of the Indus
13 Jan, 2025

Treasure of the Indus

THE Indus dolphin, or bulhan as it is known locally, is a remarkable species found only in the Indus River. Unlike...