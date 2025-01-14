Textile parks to boost exports

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has emphasised the need to establish state-of-the-art textile parks through partnerships with international and domestic investors to boost exports and create jobs.
Chairing a meeting of the Working Group for the Establishment of Textile Parks in Pakistan on Monday, Mr Dar observed that these parks would help drive export-led industrialisation in the country.
Mr Dar, who also holds the foreign minister’s portfolio, underscored the need to capitalise on available land in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) by upgrading them into ‘plug–and–play’ facilities to attract immediate industrial investments.
He asked all stakeholders to expedite actionable plans, remove procedural bottlenecks, and align efforts with the government’s vision of sustainable economic growth and export enhancement.
The working group, constituted by the prime minister in September last, includes representatives from the Board of Investment (BoI), Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Economic Affairs Division, and Power Division.
Provincial Coordination Committees of Punjab and Sindh and the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing, also participated to ensure seamless collaboration.
In September last, the RUYI Group of China signed a memorandum of understanding with the BoI to establish a facility to manufacture textile parts of international standard in Pakistan.
