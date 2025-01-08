E-Paper | January 08, 2025

Land lease policy for special economic zones approved

Amin Ahmed Published January 8, 2025 Updated January 8, 2025 09:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BoI) has approved the Land Lease Policy for establishing special economic zones (SEZs) and an action plan to streamline these zones.

The BoI’s Approval Committee met on Tuesday with Investment and Privatisation Minister Abdul Aleem Khan in the chair. It was also informed about completing a survey of 35 industrial zones nationwide.

The survey dealt with identifying primary reasons for non-industrialisation and infrastructure development, assessing the availability of utilities, and verifying the possession status of each allotted plot. The survey was conducted to collect accurate data on the status of enterprises and zone development across 35 industrial zones.

The completion of the survey, identification, and resolution of issues facing the establishment of industrial zones are significant achievements that will positively impact the country’s economy, Aleem Khan said. The survey should be shared with all the provincial governments and relevant departments, Aleem Khan directed.

The meeting decided to amend the Special Economic Zones Act, enabling the Approval Committee to hold meetings with a gap of seven days instead of 21 days. He said regular and timely meetings would help resolve matters quickly.

The minister said that the upgrade of special economic zones has been done in the shortest possible time and steps have been taken to ensure better quality in this regard.

He said digital data is mutual property, and all relevant institutions must benefit from it.

The minister said that all matters related to SEZs have been completely updated and are in line with the current requirements and standard facilities provided there.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Closed doors
Updated 08 Jan, 2025

Closed doors

The nation’s fate has been decided through secret deals for too long, with the result that the citizenry has become increasingly alienated from the state.
Debt burden
08 Jan, 2025

Debt burden

THE federal government’s total debt stock soared by above 11pc year-over-year to Rs70.4tr at the end of November,...
GB power crisis
08 Jan, 2025

GB power crisis

MASS protests are not a novelty in Pakistan, and when the state refuses to listen through the available channels —...
Fragile peace
Updated 07 Jan, 2025

Fragile peace

Those who have lost loved ones, as well as those whose property has been destroyed in the clashes, must get justice.
Captive power cut
07 Jan, 2025

Captive power cut

THE IMF’s refusal to relax its demand for discontinuation of massively subsidised gas supplies to mostly...
National embarrassment
Updated 07 Jan, 2025

National embarrassment

The global eradication of polio is within reach and Pakistan has no excuse to remain an outlier.