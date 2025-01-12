Pakistan, China commit to top-notch CPEC 2.0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corri­dor (CPEC) 2.0, with emphasis on industrialisation, Spe­c­ial Economic Zones (SEZs), clean ene­rgy, agriculture and livelihood projects.

This was agreed between the two sides in the 5th meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group on Inter­nat­ional Coope­ration and Coordination (JWG-ICC) held in Beijing, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

The meeting was co-chaired by For­eign Secretary Amna Baloch and Chi­nese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong.

The meeting acknowledged the pivotal role of CPEC in promoting regional connectivity, cooperation and common prosperity.

Foreign secretary, Chinese vice minister discuss bilateral ties; ambassador sees more strategic cooperation in future

The two sides reviewed the progress made since the fourth meeting of the JWG-ICC in Islamabad on Jan 21, 2024.

The foreign secretary described CPEC as the cornerstone of economic cooperation between the two countries and a “shining symbol of the enduring friendship”.

The Chinese vice foreign minister highlighted the new avenues introduced under CPEC 2.0 — growth, livelihood, innovation, open and green corridor — and their integration with Pakistan’s national development framework centred on five Es: exports, e-Pakistan, energy, environment and equity.

The two sides expressed their resolve to deepen cooperation in the fields of

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the “positive trajectory” of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

They also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues and agreed to further enhance their mutual coordination and consultations, including through high-level exchanges and dialogue mechanisms.

Foreign Secretary Baloch described Pakistan-China relationship as “special and unique” and noted that the government and people of Pakistan deeply cherished this enduring friendship.

The meeting reviewed the entire spectrum of practical cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides underscored the need to strengthen their mutual coordination at the multilateral forums, including at the United Nations Security Council.

Later, the foreign secretary held a meeting with Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu.

They exchanged views on Pakistan-China relations as well as on regional and international issues of common interest.

Strategic cooperation

Separately, the ambassador of China to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, said the Pakistan-China strategic cooperation will continue to deepen in the future.

Addressing a ceremony regarding the Chinese New Year 2025, the ambassador said that last month, Khunjerab Pass started year-round functioning and called it a “landmark progress”.

He added that the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5, which can create 40,000 direct and indirect jobs during the construction period, has officially started.

This project has huge potential for practical cooperation between the two countries, the ambassador said.

“We stand ready to continue to strengthen the development strategies with Pakistan, deepen mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation, forge an upgraded version of the CPEC construction, and accelerate the building of a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era.”

He said President Xi Jinping maintained close communication with the president and prime minister of Pakistan recently and agreed to promote China-Pakistan strategic cooperation.

He said China was ready to provide new opportunities for the world with the development of Chinese modernisation. The envoy thanked the president and prime minister for writing to President Xi on the earthquake in Xizang earlier this month.

“We firmly believe that regardless of sudden natural disasters or complex and severe external environments, we can overcome difficulties and move forward courageously, and continuously push forward the great cause of building a strong country and achieving national rejuvenation.”

He said China’s economy has continued to stabilise and improve, with the total grain output reaching a record 1.4 trillion jin for the first time.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2025