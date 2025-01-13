Trucks carrying minerals attacked in Nushki

QUETTA: One truck was set on fire and two others were damaged when unidentified armed men attacked them in Nushki district on Saturday night.

However, the attackers did not harm the drivers.

Officials said the trucks carrying different types of minerals came under fire at the Quetta-Taftan Highway in Bdal Karez area.

“Armed men set fire to one of the trucks and damaged two others by gunshots,” they said, adding that the assailants did not harm the truck drivers.

The truck, which was set on fire, was completely gutted, they said.

Security forces rushed to the site soon after receiving information about the incident. They cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace out the elements involved in the attack.

