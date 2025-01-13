Health campaign launched in remote Chagai village

QUETTA: The Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN), in collaboration with the Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC), has initiated a public health campaign in Chagai district’s remote Humai village, the closest community to the Reko Diq project site.

The initiative seeks to raise awareness and provide free screenings for tuberculosis (TB) and Hepatitis B and C.

“The campaign’s primary focus is on educating the community about the risks, symptoms and preventive measures associated with these diseases,” a spokesman for the RDMC said on Sunday.

He said that IHHN teams, alongside community health workers, have been conducting interactive sessions on essential medical practices, the importance of Hepatitis B vaccination, and the dangers of unsterilised medical equipment and unsafe blood transfusions.

In addition to these educational efforts, he said the campaign has also focused on promoting respiratory hygiene, proper ventilation and adherence to TB treatment regimens to reduce transmission.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2025