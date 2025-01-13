Huraira excels again as Shaheens-West Indies game ends in draw

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Shaheens’ opener Mohammad Huraira struck another half-century as their three-day warm-up against West Indies ended in a draw here at the Islamabad Club ground on Sunday.

Chasing an unlikely 312, Shaheens ended the day at 128-2 in 30 overs with Huraira, who is also part of the Test squad for the forthcoming home series against West Indies, smashing a run-a-ball 80 featuring 12 fours and two sixes.

The West Indies Test squad will now travel to Multan on Monday, where the first of the two Tests begins on Jan 17.

Huraira backed up his 73-ball 74 on Saturday with another half-century, which also included an 82-run opening partnership with Omair Bin Yousuf (25) and 37-run second-wicket stand with Saad Khan (19 not out).

Earlier in the day, Shaheens declared their first innings on their overnight score of 212-9, conceding a 134-run lead.

West Indies in their second innings posted 177-5 in 40 overs before declaring the innings.

After slipped to 25-3 and 73-5 in their second innings, a 104-run partnership between Alick Athanaze (58 not out) and Tevin Imlach (57 not out) rescued the visitors.

For Shaheens, Musa Khan picked up 2-5 while Ali Raza also claimed two wickets for 32 runs.

Scores in brief:

WEST INDIES 346-8 declared in 90 overs (Alick Athanaze 99, Amir Jangoo

63, Kraigg Brathwaite 34, Mikyle Louis

34, Kevin Sinclair 28 not out, Joshua

Da Silva 22, Keacy Carty 22; Mohammad Rameez Jr 3-64, Ahmed Safi Abdullah 2-91) and 177-5 declared in 40 overs

(Alick Athanaze 58 not out, Tevin Imlach 57 not out, Kavem Hodge 36; Musa Khan 2-5, Ali Raza 2-32); PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 212-9 declared in 58 overs (Mohammad Huraira 74, Mohammad Suleman 45, Rohail Nazir 21; Kevin Sinclair 3-50, Jayden Seales 2-16, Gudakesh Motie 2-21) and 128-2 in 30 overs (Mohammad Huraira 80, Omair Bin

Yousuf 25, Saad Khan 19 not out; Jomel Warrican 2-23).

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2025