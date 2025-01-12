E-Paper | January 12, 2025

Man United win on penalties after hectic FA Cup clash against Arsenal

Reuters Published January 12, 2025 Updated January 12, 2025 11:11pm
Manchester United’s Noussair Mazraoui celebrates after winning the FA Cup match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 12. — Reuters
Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui celebrates after winning the FA Cup match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 12. — Reuters

Joshua Zirkzee scored the winning penalty for 10-man Manchester United against Arsenal after their hectic FA Cup third-round tie finished 1-1 after extra time at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz was the only one of the first four penalty takers to miss, denied by a brilliant stop from Altay Bayindir before Zirkzee, booed off in a defeat by Newcastle United last month, stepped up to win the shootout 5-3.

After an underwhelming first half, United took the lead in the 52nd minute through Bruno Fernandes’ curling effort from just inside the box after a great run by Alejandro Garnacho.

The game turned on its head 10 minutes later though, as United’s Diogo Dalot already booked for a wild challenge on Myles Lewis-Skelly received a second yellow card for a reckless tackle on Mikel Merino.

Two minutes later, Bayindir’s poor attempted punch fell at the feet of Gabriel, whose shot took a wicked deflection off Matthijs de Ligt and in to put the Gunners in charge of the tie.

Arsenal could have completed the comeback when they were awarded a questionable penalty after Havertz went down under minimal contact from Harry Maguire.

But Bayindir produced a superb save from Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard before the Gunners spurned several chances to score a winner.

United will find out their opponent in the fourth round when the draw is made later on Sunday evening.

