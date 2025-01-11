Four legends inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the induction of four cricketing icons — Inzamam-ul-Haq, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Moha­mmad, and Saeed Anwar — into its prestigious Hall of Fame for the year 2024.

These stalwarts join the ranks of country’s cricketing greats such as Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Javed Miandad, and Younis Khan, solidifying their legacy in the annals of Pakistan cricket.

The four players were chosen through an independent and transparent voting process involving former players Wasim Akram, Zaheer Abbas, and Azhar Ali along with a few cricket experts.

These cricketers will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame later this year, where they will receive commemorative caps and specially designed plaques.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, who represented Pakistan from 1991 to 2007, is regarded as one of the country’s finest batsmen. He was a key member of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning team and is the highest run-scorer for Pakistan in ODIs with 11,701 runs.

“To be recognized by the PCB is truly special, and I hope this initiative continues to inspire current and future generations of cricketers,” he said, reflecting on his career. “Every run, every victory has been cherished by our passionate fans, making each achievement more meaningful.”

Misbah-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s most successful Test captain, led the team to the number spot in the ICC Test rankings in 2016 and was part of the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup-winning team.

“This recognition by the PCB serves as the perfect crowning achievement of my journey,” Misbah said, acknowledging the support of his team-mates and fans.

Mushtaq Mohammad, who debuted at just 15 years old, was a key figure in Pakistan’s early cricketing days. He captained Pakistan to their first-ever Test victory in Australia in 1977 and played in the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup in 1975.

“Being part of Pakistan cricket’s formative years was both exciting and rewarding,” Mushtaq said.

Saeed Anwar, one of Pakistan’s finest opening batsmen, was known for his elegant stroke play and match-winning performances. He set a record with 194 runs against India in 1997, a score that stood as the highest individual total in ODIs for years.

“This honor fills me with pride, and I’m grateful to my teammates and the passionate fans,” Anwar said, reflecting on his journey.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2025