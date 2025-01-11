Water shortage in Kirthar Canal threatens Balochistan’s crops

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Landowners in Usta Muhammad and other areas of Balochistan have expressed fears that their standing crops might get destroyed due to reduced water supply from Sindh.

Balochistan, an arid region with no major river flowing through it, depends on supply from the Indus River to irrigate land in many areas.

Kirthar Canal, the main watercourse connecting the two provinces, was facing an acute water shortage from Sindh due to a sharp dip in the water level at the origin point — Sukkur Barrage.

The canal’s executive engineer, Mehrullah Ansari, has said the water supply from the Sukkur Barrage to the canal has been heavily affected due to a sudden drop in the pond level at the barrage.

Pond level is the water level required to feed canals originating from a barrage. According to Sindh’s Irrigation Department, the Pond Level (Working Maximum) of Sukkur Barrage is 198.6RL.

According to Mr Ansari, Sindh’s Irrigation Department has been officially notified about the issue and emergency measures were being implemented to restore the water supply.

Meanwhile, Hakim Ali Jamali, the farmers association spokesperson, expressed concerns over the water shortfall.

He stated that while water scarcity usually affects crops during the Kharif season, this was the first time such a shortfall had been witnessed in the Rabi season.

He accused the Sindh Irrigation Department of “deliberately attempting to destroy the agriculture of Balochistan” by using the barrage’s pond level as an excuse.

The water flow in Sindh’s canals was normal, claimed Mr Jamali, and said Balochistan was being “unfairly targeted”.

He warned that if the issue of water shortage was not addressed within the next two to three days, millions of acres of wheat crops would be destroyed.

He urged the Irrigation secretary and chief minister of Sindh to take immediate action and ensure water supply to Balochistan.

