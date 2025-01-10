Homes of minister, DC attacked in Kharan, Kalat

KHUZDAR: Unknown armed men attacked the residence of Balochistan Minister for Finance and Mineral Resources Mir Shoaib Nosherwani with a hand grenade in his native town of Kharan late on Thursday night.

According to police, the assailants on motorcycles hurled the grenade at the residence located in the Jangle Road area and fled. The grenade exploded near the main gate of the house, causing slight damage to the gate.

However, no casualties were reported from the attack, though some windowpanes of the house were shattered. At the time of the attack, Mr Nosherwani was not in Kharan.

Police launched an investigation into the incident.

In another incident, the residence of Kalat deputy commissioner was attacked with a grenade on Thursday night, resulting in the injury of a police constable.

Meanwhile, unknown motorcyclists threw a grenade at a police station in the industrial town of Hub. The grenade exploded at the gate of the police station, but the police guards nearby the gate remained unharmed. The blast, however, smashed the windowpanes of the station.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2025