E-Paper | January 10, 2025

Homes of minister, DC attacked in Kharan, Kalat

Abdul Wahid Shahwani Published January 10, 2025 Updated January 10, 2025 11:53am

KHUZDAR: Unknown armed men attacked the residence of Balochistan Minister for Finance and Mineral Resources Mir Shoaib Nosherwani with a hand grenade in his native town of Kharan late on Thursday night.

According to police, the assailants on motorcycles hurled the grenade at the residence located in the Jangle Road area and fled. The grenade exploded near the main gate of the house, causing slight damage to the gate.

However, no casualties were reported from the attack, though some windowpanes of the house were shattered. At the time of the attack, Mr Nosherwani was not in Kharan.

Police launched an investigation into the incident.

In another incident, the residence of Kalat deputy commissioner was attacked with a grenade on Thursday night, resulting in the injury of a police constable.

Meanwhile, unknown motorcyclists threw a grenade at a police station in the industrial town of Hub. The grenade exploded at the gate of the police station, but the police guards nearby the gate remained unharmed. The blast, however, smashed the windowpanes of the station.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

E-governance
Updated 10 Jan, 2025

E-governance

Wishing for a viable e-governance system seems like a pipe dream when stable internet connectivity is not guaranteed.
Khuzdar rampage
Updated 10 Jan, 2025

Khuzdar rampage

Authorities must explain how terrorists were able to commandeer the area for eight hours.
Beyond wheelchairs
10 Jan, 2025

Beyond wheelchairs

THE KP government’s Rs370m assistance programme for persons with disabilities is a positive step, not only in ...
Taking cover
Updated 09 Jan, 2025

Taking cover

IT is unfortunate that, instead of taking ownership of important decisions, our officials usually seem keener to ...
A living hell
09 Jan, 2025

A living hell

WHAT Donald Trump does domestically when he enters the White House in just under two weeks is frankly the American...
A right denied
09 Jan, 2025

A right denied

DESPITE citizens possessing the constitutional and legal right to access it, federal ministries are failing to...