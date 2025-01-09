Balochistan bans political activities at educational institutions

QUETTA: The Balo­chistan government has imposed a ban on political activities at all government educational institutions across the province on a court order.

The Balochistan High Court (BHC), which issued the directive after hearing a petition filed by a resident of Quetta Advocate Sha­bbir Ahmed, directed disciplinary action on the violation of the order.

The court noted, “Before parting with this order, we deem it apt to observe here that this tendency has become a run-of-the-mill, where unfortunately the students are being utilised for politically motivated objects, without having any regard to their future prospects.

“Unfortunately, this tendency is running in the nation and coming generation. Therefore, under the circumstance, the secretary education and secretary schools government of Balochistan are jointly and severally directed that no permission shall be granted for political gathering and activities within the premises of the educational institutions and same shall be completely banned till further order.”

The court directed the government that the “orders may strictly be observed in letter and spirit and in case of any violation, disciplinary proceedings under Balochistan Employees Efficiency and Discipline Act 2011 would be initiated against the responsible head of the institution”.

The Balochistan government issued official notification following the BHC order and imposed complete a ban on all kinds of political activities in all government educational institutions with an immediate effect.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2025