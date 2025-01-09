European leaders slam Musk, his penchant for ‘fascism’

LONDON: As the European Union grapples with how to respond to Elon Musk, European leaders warned that fascism could return as the X owner “openly attacks our institutions” and “stirs up hatred”.

Musk, who is set for a role in US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, has provoked fury across Europe with a string of hostile attacks on UK PM Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The billionaire has spent days posting incendiary comments on his X platform over historical sex offences against children in northern England.

Additionally, comments endorsing the anti-immigration, anti-Islamic Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, labelled as right-wing extremists by German security services, ahead of a parliamentary election in February have leaders especially worried.

On Wednesday, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto expressed concerns over the tech billionaire’s incendiary commentary.

During a speech for the start of official commemorations on the 50th anniversary of dictator Francisco Franco’s death, Spain’s Sanchez accused Musk of heading an “international reactionary” movement that “openly attacks our institutions, stirs up hatred and openly calls for the support of the heirs of Nazism in Germany’s upcoming elections”.

“Autocratic regimes are advancing halfway around the world,” Sanchez said, warning that “the fascism we thought we had left behind is now the third political force in Europe”, a reference to far-right parties that have gained ground across the continent.

Some European governments are pressing the European Commission to use its legal arsenal against Musk’s perceived interference.

Earlier, Barrot urged the European Commission to protect its member states with “the greatest firmness” against interference in political debate by Musk, telling France Inter radio: “We have to wake up.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also took aim at Musk this week. “Ten years ago, who would have believed it if we had been told that the owner of one of the biggest social networks in the world … intervene directly in elections, including in Germany?” he said.

Macron will now meet Starmer — who has also been on the receiving end of Musk’s rhetoric — for talks today (Thursday).

Meanwhile, Italy’s Crosetto denied the country had reached any agreement with Musk’s Starlink to supply new secure communications services, saying it is looking at a range of options.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2025