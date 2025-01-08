PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit, where he is expected to hold meetings with the Sindh chief minister and the business community, state-owned Radio Pakistan reported.

Upon his arrival at the Karachi airport, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah welcomed him.

During his visit, the premier will tour the South Asia Pakistan Terminal at Karachi Port Trust, in addition to inaugurating the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s Faceless Customs Assessment System there which aims to bring transparency to customs clearance, according to the report.

Furthermore, the prime minister will visit Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), where he will attend a ceremony honoring the exchange for being recognised as the second-best performing stock exchange globally in 2024.

PM Shehbaz will also participate as the chief guest at the launch event of the Agha Khan University Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines.

