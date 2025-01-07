E-Paper | January 07, 2025

Women require spousal, parental consent for Haj, says religious affairs ministry

Nadir Guramani Published January 7, 2025 Updated January 7, 2025 09:25pm
Women pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque as Saudi Arabia welcomes back pilgrims for the 2022 hajj season. — Reuters
Women pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque as Saudi Arabia welcomes back pilgrims for the 2022 hajj season. — Reuters

Women who are not granted permission by their husbands or parents will not be able to perform Haj, a statement from the Religious Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.

This year, the Saudi government has allotted a total Haj quota of 179,210 pilgrims to Pakistan. Some 89,602 people will be performing the pilgrimage under the government scheme, while the rest will perform it through private tour operators, according to the ministry.

According to the 2025 Haj Policy document, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, women will be able to travel to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage alone subject to conditions set by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

“As per the decision of the Council of Islamic Ideology taken in its session no. 232 held on 6th and 7th June 2023, female pilgrim (without mehram) shall be allowed for Haj subject to the conditions that: a) She has been allowed by her parents, and in case of married, by her husband. b) She will have a group of reliable female pilgrims and there is no threat to her dignity,” the document read.

In the past, Pakistani women were unable to travel to Saudi Arabia alone for pilgrimage.

But in 2021, the Saudi government lifted its ban on women travelling alone for the Haj and Umrah. The move was part of a campaign by the Saudi political leadership to improve the rights of women in the country.

The document further said that children below 12 would not be allowed to go for Haj and immunisation of vaccines approved by Saudi Arabia was mandatory.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile peace
Updated 07 Jan, 2025

Fragile peace

Those who have lost loved ones, as well as those whose property has been destroyed in the clashes, must get justice.
Captive power cut
07 Jan, 2025

Captive power cut

THE IMF’s refusal to relax its demand for discontinuation of massively subsidised gas supplies to mostly...
National embarrassment
Updated 07 Jan, 2025

National embarrassment

The global eradication of polio is within reach and Pakistan has no excuse to remain an outlier.
Poll petitions’ delay
Updated 06 Jan, 2025

Poll petitions’ delay

THOUGH electoral transparency and justice are essential for the health of any democracy, the relevant quarters in...
Migration racket
06 Jan, 2025

Migration racket

A KEY part of dismantling human smuggling and illegal migration rackets in the country — along with busting the...
Power planning
06 Jan, 2025

Power planning

THE National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, the power sector regulator, has rightly blamed poor planning for...