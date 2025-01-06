Pakistani Americans caught in middle of immigration debate

WASHINGTON: The aftermath of the 2024 elections is intensifying concerns among immigrant communities, particularly Pakistani Americans, as discussions around immigration policy take centre stage in the United States.

The issue has gained renewed urgency following the New Orleans terrorist attack that claimed 15 lives. In a series of posts on his social media platform, Truth Social, President-elect Donald Trump linked the massacre to “criminals coming in” and drew connections between “radical Islamic terrorism” and immigration.

These statements have heightened concerns among immigrant communities, particularly Pakistani Americans, who face increased scrutiny due to their significant presence within the US Muslim population.

According to the Pew Research Centre, Pakistani Muslims make up 14pc of first-generation Muslim immigrants in the US, making them the largest ethnic group among Muslims. As a result, any shifts in US immigration policies are likely to affect them more significantly than any other Muslim immigrant group.

Trump’s hardline stance spurs anxiety among immigrant communities, with many university students having skipped winter break trips home

Dr Farah Abbasi, a psychiatrist of Pakistani origin at Michigan State University, warns of a growing mental health crisis among immigrants. Writing for Planet Detroit, Dr Abbasi noted that fear of an uncertain future is exacerbating anxiety and depression within Muslim communities. “American Muslims are twice as likely to attempt suicide compared with people from other faiths,” she wrote, cautioning that undocumented immigrants are particularly vulnerable to Trump’s renewed calls for mass deportations.

For Pakistani Americans, the stakes are particularly high. Many rely on programmes like the H-1B visa, which provides professional opportunities for skilled workers. While Indian professionals dominate this category, Pakistani Americans also benefit significantly from the programme. Changes to visa policies could have ripple effects, impacting both livelihoods and professional mobility within this community.

Some Pakistani students enrolled in American universities have been advised to return to campus before January 20, when the new Trump administration takes office. Many others chose to forgo their winter break trips home, fearing they might face difficulties returning to the United States.

H-1B visas and internal divisions

Immigration has long been a contentious issue in US politics, but Trump’s hardline stance on asylum, border control, and deportation has further polarized the debate. A new dimension emerged recently when Trump aligned himself with Elon Musk’s call to expand the H-1B visa programme, which aims to attract skilled foreign workers. This position has divided his supporters, with figures like Steve Bannon opposing any expansion of immigration programmes.

Bannon, in his War Room podcast, derided H-1B visas as a “scam” and argued that American jobs should go to US-born workers. However, proponents like Musk and Mansoor Qureshi, a member of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Asian Advisory Board, counter that H-1B workers fill critical gaps in sectors like IT and engineering, contributing significantly to the US economy. Qureshi emphasised the economic contributions of these professionals, warning that restricting the programme could push companies to relocate jobs overseas.

Impact on immigration enforcement

The broader immigration debate has also reignited discussions about deportations. The National Immigrant Justice Centre (NIJC) has warned that the incoming administration could expand the expedited removal programme, allowing immigration officers to deport individuals without due process. This policy disproportionately affects undocumented immigrants, many of whom live in urban centres and are integral to local economies.

Pakistani Americans fear that these measures could lead to a rise in hate crimes and targeted violence, echoing sentiments voiced at a recent gathering in Springfield, Virginia. “We Pakistanis are also on the map,” said Faiz Rehman, a business consultant. “Any changes to immigration policy will impact us too.”

A complex debate

While Trump’s approach to immigration remains central to his political identity, it faces both political and practical challenges. The US government estimated the undocumented immigrant population at 11 million in 2022, and Customs and Border Protection reported a record 2.5 million apprehensions at the southern border in 2023. Yet, legal immigration remains robust, with over one million green cards issued in 2022 and four million applicants still waiting for family- and employer-related visas.

Policymakers remain divided over how to balance economic needs, security concerns, and humanitarian obligations. Advocates like Qureshi suggest that instead of curbing immigration, the US should focus on improving domestic education and training to reduce dependence on foreign workers. “Big companies hire foreign workers because our schools don’t always teach the skills they need,” he said.

Preparing for change

As uncertainty looms, organisations like the NIJC are urging immigrant families to prepare for possible disruptions. Families are advised to have emergency plans, secure essential documents, and familiarize themselves with their rights during encounters with immigration officials.

For Pakistani Americans, these developments underscore the need for vigilance and proactive advocacy. With their significant representation in the US workforce and deep integration into local communities, any changes to immigration policy could have far-reaching consequences. As the political landscape evolves, Pakistani Americans are bracing for a challenging road ahead.

