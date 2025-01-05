Pakistan, all out for 194, forced to follow on against South Africa

South Africa enforced the follow-on after they bowled out Pakistan for 194 to take a first innings lead of 421 runs on the third day of the second Test at Newlands on Sunday.

Pakistan collapsed after a fourth-wicket partnership of 98 between Babar Azam (58) and Mohammad Rizwan (46).

The stand was broken by 18-year-old debutant Kwena Maphaka five balls after the morning drinks break when Babar was caught behind by Kyle Verreynne, glancing the ball down the leg side.

Rizwan followed five overs later when he charged down the pitch against Wiaan Mulder and edged a wild slog into his stumps.

Pakistan were without injured opening batsman Saim Ayub and there was minimal resistance from the rest of the batting order.

On Saturday, makeshift opener Ryan Rickelton posted the joint seventh-highest score by a South African in Test cricket with 259 to help his side to a massive 566 for seven at tea on the second day of the test.

The left-hander was dismissed 10 minutes before the interval having struck 29 fours and three sixes in a 343-ball stay at the wicket that has put his side firmly in control of the contest.

South Africa qualified for the World Test Championship final with a dramatic two-wicket win over Pakistan in the first Test at Centurion’s SuperSport Park on December 29.

The Test had a finish more like that of a Twenty20 match as the tailenders delivered success after South Africa had slum­ped dramatically before lunch and offe­r­ed Pakistan the chance to win a Test in South Africa for the first time in 18 years.