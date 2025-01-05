E-Paper | January 05, 2025

Five children die from suffocation in Gujrat

Waseem Ashraf Butt Published January 5, 2025

GUJRAT: At least five children from a family, including four siblings and their cousin, were found dead due to suffocation caused by smoke from burning coals used to keep warm.

The tragic incident occurred late on Saturday night in a residential locality near Old Bakra Mandi along Shah Jahangir Road. According to police and rescue officials, Tayyaba Shafique, the mother of the children, had placed burning coals in the room to beat the cold before stepping outside. Upon her return, she found all five children unconscious.

The children were quickly rushed to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital by their mother, where doctors pronounced them dead. The deceased children included 13-year-old Laiba, along with her siblings — 11-year-old Hashim, 10-year-old Hadi and 6-year-old Hannan. Their six-year-old cousin, Salim Fayaz, was also among the victims.

The father of the four deceased siblings is currently living in Malaysia for employment. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2025

