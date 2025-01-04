250 PTI workers held in Nov 26 crackdown granted bail

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Friday granted post-arrest bail to 250 workers of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) who were arrested on Nov 26 when law enforcement agencies carried out a crackdown on protesters at D-Chowk.

ATC Judge Abual Has­nat Mohammad Zulqar­nain issued a mixed verdict on bail applications related to 13 cases filed against the PTI workers. The cases, registered across 10 police stations, involve various offences, including rioting.

Out of the 400 suspects, the court granted bail to 250 but rejected the applications of 150 others.

According to a breakdown of the rulings, the court granted bail to those accused who had been arrested by the Banigala Police Station, Kohsar PS, Shahzad Town PS, Noon PS, I-9 PS, Sihala PS, Shams Colony PS, Margalla PS, Secre­tariat PS and Aabpara PS.

The protests on Nov 26 were part of a PTI-led demonstration that turned chaotic, leading to arrests and multiple cases being registered against the party workers and supporters.

The accused face charges under anti-terrorism laws, with offences ranging from rioting to causing public disorder.

It may be recalled that the PTI had organised the march on Islamabad, mainly from Peshawar, to press for the release of its jailed leader Imran Khan.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2025