Kasur video scandal: Convict files appeal against conviction

LAHORE: A man convicted in the 2015 Kasur video scandal has filed an appeal before the Lahore High Court challenging his 10-year sentence in the three cases registered against him.

Haseem Aamir, the convict, filed the appeal through his lawyer, Abid Khichi, arguing that the trial court had awarded him 10-year sentence contrary to the facts and the court failed to properly evaluate the evidence. He requested the LHC to set aside the sentence and allow the appeal.

There were three FIRs registered against Haseem. He was acquitted in one case in 2023 while another case was referred back to the trial court for rehearing by the LHC.

Ganda Singhwala police of Kasur had registered at least 29 FIRs against dozens of suspects on charges of abducting and sexually assaulting around 280 children of the same district.

The prosecution charged the accused persons of sexually assaulting young boys and filming the incidents to blackmail them.

Several accused persons were later acquitted by the trial court for lack of evidence.

PUNJAB COLLEGE: An antiterrorism court extended the judicial remand of a woman TikToker who claimed to be the mother of the alleged ‘rape victim’ of the Punjab College.

Gulberg police presented the suspect woman, Sara Khan, before the court on expiry of her 14-day judicial remand.

The investigating officer stated before the court that one out of two mobile phones of the suspect had been recovered from Multan. He said the charge sheet was in its final stage and would be filed soon.

ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill extended the judicial remand of the suspect till Jan 10 and directed police to ensure submission of the challan at the next hearing.

Police alleged that the suspect recorded a video, claiming that she was the mother of an alleged rape victim and uploaded it on her TikTok handle. It said the video went viral and added to the controversy over the alleged rape case.

The suspect, a resident of Karachi with a permanent address in Multan, had been charged with making a false claim, inciting public sentiment against the government authorities and urging the people to violence.

