E-Paper | January 02, 2025

10 people injured in New York City shooting incident: police

Reuters Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 06:30pm

Ten people were injured in a mass shooting in the New York City borough of Queens late on New Year’s Day, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said in a news briefing early on Thursday.

Those injured in the incident outside a private events club late on Wednesday evening included six females and four males, all of whom were expected to recover, police said.

The incident occurred when 3-4 males opened fire toward a crowd outside the club, the NYPD said. Users took to social media expressing shock at the incident and sharing pictures of police deployment at the site.

Police ruled out the possibility of a terrorist attack.

The incident came hours after two other acts of violence elsewhere in the US on New Year’s Day. In New Orleans, a truck ploughed into a street crowded with New Year’s revellers, killing 15 people, and in Las Vegas, a Tesla truck exploded outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas, killing one person and injuring seven.

US authorities were scrambling to track down suspects related to the New Orleans and Las Vegas incidents and also investigating possible terrorism angles.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Economic plan
Updated 02 Jan, 2025

Economic plan

Absence of policy reforms allows the bureaucracy a lot of space to wriggle out of responsibility.
On life support
02 Jan, 2025

On life support

PAKISTAN stands at a precarious crossroads as we embark on a new year. Pildat’s Quality of Democracy report has...
Harsh sentence
02 Jan, 2025

Harsh sentence

USING lawfare to swiftly get rid of political opponents makes a mockery of the legal system, especially when ...
Looking ahead
Updated 01 Jan, 2025

Looking ahead

The dawn of 2025 brings with it hope of a more constructive path to much-needed stability.
On the front lines
Updated 01 Jan, 2025

On the front lines

THE human cost of terrorism in 2024 was staggering. The ISPR reports 383 officers and soldiers embraced martyrdom...
Avoiding reform
01 Jan, 2025

Avoiding reform

PAKISTAN’S economic growth significantly slowed down to a modest 0.92pc during the first quarter of the present...