Three killed in US school shooting

MADISON: A teenager killed two people at a Wisconsin school on Monday before police found the suspect dead at the scene of the latest shooting to devastate a US campus.

Six other people were wounded, according to police, who said children were among the dead and wounded in the shooting, which took place in Madison, the capital of Wisconsin state.

Earlier, police had said five people were killed in the shooting, but later clarified that information was incorrect.

The shooting took place at Abundant Life Christian School, a private institution that teaches some 400 students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Police said in a written statement that three people were killed in the incident, including the suspected shooter, who was identified only as a juvenile student at the school. The shooter was found dead inside the school when police arrived.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2024