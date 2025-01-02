E-Paper | January 02, 2025

Iran to hold N-talks with three European countries on 13th

AFP Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 09:47am

TEHRAN: Iran will hold nuclear talks with France, Britain and Germany on January 13 in Switzerland, local media reported on Wednesday, quoting a foreign ministry official.

“The new round of talks between Iran and three European countries will be held in Geneva on Jan 13,” said Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, according to ISNA news agency.

He added the talks were only “consultations, not negotiations.” The three European countries had on Dec 17 accused Iran of growing its stockpile of high-enriched uranium to “unprecedented levels” without “any credible civilian justification.”

They also raised the possibility of restoring sanctions against Iran to keep it from developing its nuclear programme.

Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi said his country was “ready for fair and honorable negotiations” with the West. “In exchange (for the lifting of sanctions), we create more confidence in the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear programme,” he was quoted as saying on Wednesday by Tasnim news agency.

“If the other party does not like this path, it is natural that we follow our own path, as we have done in recent years,” added the foreign minister.

Iran has in recent years increased its manufacturing of enriched uranium such that it is the only non-nuclear weapons state to possess uranium enriched to 60 per cent, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear watchdog said. That level is well on the way to the 90pc required for an atomic bomb.

Iran held talks about its disputed nuclear programme in November, 2024 with Britain, France and Germany.

Those discussions, the first since the US election, came after Tehran was angered by a European-backed resolution that accused Iran of poor cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

Iran insists on its right to nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and has consistently denied any ambition of developing nuclear weapons capability. Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in all state matters, has long issued a religious decree, or fatwa, prohibiting atomic weapons.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Economic plan
Updated 02 Jan, 2025

Economic plan

Absence of policy reforms allows the bureaucracy a lot of space to wriggle out of responsibility.
On life support
02 Jan, 2025

On life support

PAKISTAN stands at a precarious crossroads as we embark on a new year. Pildat’s Quality of Democracy report has...
Harsh sentence
02 Jan, 2025

Harsh sentence

USING lawfare to swiftly get rid of political opponents makes a mockery of the legal system, especially when ...
Looking ahead
Updated 01 Jan, 2025

Looking ahead

The dawn of 2025 brings with it hope of a more constructive path to much-needed stability.
On the front lines
Updated 01 Jan, 2025

On the front lines

THE human cost of terrorism in 2024 was staggering. The ISPR reports 383 officers and soldiers embraced martyrdom...
Avoiding reform
01 Jan, 2025

Avoiding reform

PAKISTAN’S economic growth significantly slowed down to a modest 0.92pc during the first quarter of the present...