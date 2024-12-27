Bilawal slams US interference in Pakistani politics, says ‘our atomic strength is their target’

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday accused foreign powers, particularly the US, of interfering in Pakistan’s politics and added that they aimed to “strip us of our atomic power”.

His comments came amid the US Department of State imposing sanctions related to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme on December 18, targeting four entities that it alleged were contributing to the proliferation or delivery of such weapons.

The day after the sanctions were imposed, senior White House official Jon Finer accused the country of developing long-range ballistic missile capabilities that could eventually allow it to strike targets outside of South Asia, including in the United States.

Speaking during an event organised at the Bhutto family’s mausoleum in Larkana’s Ghari Khuda Bux to commemorate the 17th death anniversary of ex-premier Benazir Bhutto on Friday, Bilawal said: “I want to tell the whole world that as long as the PPP exists, we will not compromise on our atomic power or our missile programme.”

“They are looking at our gifts with malicious intent and will take any excuse to strip you of your strength.”

The PPP chairman emphasised the need for political stability to counter foreign interference, stressing that key decisions should be made through consensus to achieve that goal.

“We need to unite in order to combat these conspiracies,” he said, adding that politics needed to be put to one side.

In an apparent reference to the incoming US envoy for special missions Richard Grenell — who has been speaking up to free PTI founder Imran Khan from jail — Bilawal claimed that the statements were being used as “an excuse” to target Pakistan’s atomic capabilities.

“Foreign nations are commenting on our internal politics as an excuse,” Bilawal said.

Grenell has lately been making frequent public statements in support of Imran through his X account, garnering massive traction from PTI supporters both at home and abroad.

In an interview with the US digital platform Newsmax on Wednesday, Grenell sharply criticised the Biden administration’s policies toward Pakistan, particularly its handling of the country’s missile programme and Imran’s imprisonment.

Bilawal continued: “They do not care about human rights or prisoners. Imran Khan is an excuse, their only target is our atomic programme.”

The PPP Charman went on to say that Imran should clarify that his party members are “against the missile technology given to us by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto”.

“Why is he speaking for your rights?” Bilawal posed the question before the audience.

He then accused the PTI of “raising their voices for Israel’s Zionist government and then for Pakistanis”, adding that the PTI should be condemned for “standing against Pakistan being an atomic power”.

He alleged that Imran’s party was “creating a lobby” for governments who aim to weaken the country. The chairman vowed that the PPP and its workers would protect the country.

On Benazir’s struggle

Paying tribute to his late mother Benazir, he said that her 30-year-long political struggle cemented her place in history.

“She became the first Muslim woman to hold the office of prime minister in the world,” he said.

“She was not just a leader in Pakistan, but on the international stage. She raised your voices internationally and fought for your rights.”

The Bhutto scion also lauded Benazir for bringing missile technology to Pakistan.

“We all know that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto brought us atomic technology, and Benazir brought us missile technology.

“Those who martyred her had the misconception that since she would be gone, the voices of Pakistanis would be silenced forever,” Bilawal added.

“These people are ready to compromise on our values, our rights and our national security. They only care about the seat of power in Islamabad.”

President Zardari then took the stage, praising the party’s supporters for their strength and thanking them for their prayers.

“Through your strength, I am president once again,” Zardari said. “It is through your strength that 45 years later, we reversed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s verdict and proved that his martyrdom was judicial murder.”

“With your prayers, we can overcome these difficult times,” he added. “There are difficulties and problems, but I will help you out of them. You will receive your rights, to water and gas, regardless of which province you are in.”