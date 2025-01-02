E-Paper | January 02, 2025

Punjab government urged to raise minimum age for girls’ marriage

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 08:01am

ISLAMABAD: Participants of an awareness session on Wednesday urged the Punjab government to raise the minimum age of marriage for girls from 16 to 18 years in the province to ensure a safe future for them.

They were attending an event organised by the Potohar Organisation for Development Advocacy (Poda) in collaboration with the Norwegian embassy in Islamabad.

Titled ‘Reduce Early Marriages to Enhance Gender Equality’, the moot unanimously agreed to advocate for an amendment to the Child Marriage Restraint Act 2015.

The resolution aimed to safeguard adolescent girls’ fundamental rights, including access to education, reproductive health services and employment opportunities.

The session drew diverse participants, including academicians, members of bar associations, health professionals, rights activists and government officials.

Speaking at the event, legal expert Advocate Khawaja Zahid Nasim presented an overview of the prevailing laws concerning child marriages.

He referred to the Lahore High Court’s verdict on the definition of ‘child’ in Section 2 (a) of the Child Marriage Restraint Act 1929 and termed it unconstitutional.

He said the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act sets the minimum age for girls and boys at 18 years.

The legal expert also said that around 40 other Muslim countries have set the minimum marriage age for girls at 18 years to combat child marriages. Project Manager at Poda Nabeela Aslam emphasised that child marriages constituted a gross violation of human and child rights.

By depriving children of their childhood, education and economic empowerment opportunities, child marriages exacerbate the severe marginalisation of already vulnerable children, she said.

She pointed out that underage marriages disproportionately affect vulnerable girls, who were often malnourished, illiterate and powerless to advocate for their rights.

Advocate Bano Jahangir emphasised the importance of timely nikah registration, highlighting it as a common issue. She briefed that typically when parents marry off their underage daughters, they do not get their nikah registered.

“When children are born from such unions, complications arise in legitimising the marriage,” she added. Dr Mariam Nawaz, a doctor at a government hospital, shed light on the alarming health consequences of child marriages.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Economic plan
Updated 02 Jan, 2025

Economic plan

Absence of policy reforms allows the bureaucracy a lot of space to wriggle out of responsibility.
On life support
02 Jan, 2025

On life support

PAKISTAN stands at a precarious crossroads as we embark on a new year. Pildat’s Quality of Democracy report has...
Harsh sentence
02 Jan, 2025

Harsh sentence

USING lawfare to swiftly get rid of political opponents makes a mockery of the legal system, especially when ...
Looking ahead
Updated 01 Jan, 2025

Looking ahead

The dawn of 2025 brings with it hope of a more constructive path to much-needed stability.
On the front lines
Updated 01 Jan, 2025

On the front lines

THE human cost of terrorism in 2024 was staggering. The ISPR reports 383 officers and soldiers embraced martyrdom...
Avoiding reform
01 Jan, 2025

Avoiding reform

PAKISTAN’S economic growth significantly slowed down to a modest 0.92pc during the first quarter of the present...