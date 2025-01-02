Man hurt in IED attack on OGDCL vehicle in Qila Saifullah

QUETTA: One person was injured in a bomb attack on a gas company’s vehicle in Qila Saifullah district on Wednesday.

Police officials said terrorists had planned to attack the camp of the Oil and Gas Development Corporation Limited (OGDCL) located on the outskirts of Qila Saifullah.

The vehicle was targeted while entering the camp.

An improvised explosive device, detonated via a remote control, was used in the attack.

“The driver received injuries in the blast while the pickup truck was completely destroyed,” an official said, adding that only the driver was present in the vehicle at the time of the attack.

He was moved to a hospital in injured condition.

The OGDCL has been working on oil and gas exploration in Qila Saifullah district for some time.

Following the attack, the security of the exploration site and camp was beefed up. Police have launched an investigation into the attack.

