26 injured in celebratory aerial firing on New Year’s Eve in Karachi

Aerial firing during New Year’s celebrations in Karachi injured 26 people who were brought to various hospitals across the metropolis, officials said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Karachi Commissioner issued a notification to impose Section 144 for 48 hours starting on December 31.

New Year’s Eve in Karachi sees citizens performing aerial gunfire and using fireworks which have caused injury in the past.

On New Year’s Day 2024, an infant girl died and 32 others were injured as 75 suspects were arrested and booked across Karachi for celebratory aerial firing on New Year’s Eve.

According to information provided by the Karachi Police and Edhi on Wednesday, the injuries were a result of stray bullets, and further investigations were underway.

A total of six injured were brought to Civil Hospital. Two were residents of the Kumharwada area of Lyari, both aged 25, one was a 23-year-old from Denso Market, a 55-year-old from Nishtar Road, and an 18- and 23-year-old from Lyari’s Ayesha Masjid and Ghousia Road, Agra Taj Colony, respectively.

Nine injured were brought to Jinnah Hospital, belonging to different areas, including the Shah Faisal Colony, Tariq Road, Sharea Faisal, Landhi, Korangi, Steel Town, and Malir. The youngest victim brought in was an 11-year-old boy, along with three teenagers, two 25-year-olds, one 31-year-old, a 42-year-old and a 50-year-old woman.

The highest number of casualties were brought into Abbasi Shaheed Hospital; the victims were a 35-year-old male from Sohrab Goth, three residents from various areas of Liaquatabad aged 18, 24 and 28, a 23-year-old from North Nazimabad, a 24-year-old from Orangi Town, a 29-year-old from Liaquatabad’s Qasimabad, a 12-year-old boy from Ayesha Manzil, a 29-year-old from Dastagir Block 9, a 17-year-old from Manghopir, and a 25-year-old from Liaquatbad.