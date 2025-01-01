E-Paper | January 01, 2025

26 injured in celebratory aerial firing on New Year’s Eve in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published January 1, 2025 Updated January 1, 2025 03:32pm

Aerial firing during New Year’s celebrations in Karachi injured 26 people who were brought to various hospitals across the metropolis, officials said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Karachi Commissioner issued a notification to impose Section 144 for 48 hours starting on December 31.

New Year’s Eve in Karachi sees citizens performing aerial gunfire and using fireworks which have caused injury in the past.

On New Year’s Day 2024, an infant girl died and 32 others were injured as 75 suspects were arrested and booked across Karachi for celebratory aerial firing on New Year’s Eve.

According to information provided by the Karachi Police and Edhi on Wednesday, the injuries were a result of stray bullets, and further investigations were underway.

A total of six injured were brought to Civil Hospital. Two were residents of the Kumharwada area of Lyari, both aged 25, one was a 23-year-old from Denso Market, a 55-year-old from Nishtar Road, and an 18- and 23-year-old from Lyari’s Ayesha Masjid and Ghousia Road, Agra Taj Colony, respectively.

Nine injured were brought to Jinnah Hospital, belonging to different areas, including the Shah Faisal Colony, Tariq Road, Sharea Faisal, Landhi, Korangi, Steel Town, and Malir. The youngest victim brought in was an 11-year-old boy, along with three teenagers, two 25-year-olds, one 31-year-old, a 42-year-old and a 50-year-old woman.

The highest number of casualties were brought into Abbasi Shaheed Hospital; the victims were a 35-year-old male from Sohrab Goth, three residents from various areas of Liaquatabad aged 18, 24 and 28, a 23-year-old from North Nazimabad, a 24-year-old from Orangi Town, a 29-year-old from Liaquatabad’s Qasimabad, a 12-year-old boy from Ayesha Manzil, a 29-year-old from Dastagir Block 9, a 17-year-old from Manghopir, and a 25-year-old from Liaquatbad.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Looking ahead
Updated 01 Jan, 2025

Looking ahead

The dawn of 2025 brings with it hope of a more constructive path to much-needed stability.
On the front lines
Updated 01 Jan, 2025

On the front lines

THE human cost of terrorism in 2024 was staggering. The ISPR reports 383 officers and soldiers embraced martyrdom...
Avoiding reform
01 Jan, 2025

Avoiding reform

PAKISTAN’S economic growth significantly slowed down to a modest 0.92pc during the first quarter of the present...
Charter of economy
Updated 31 Dec, 2024

Charter of economy

Before a consensus on economy is sought, the govt must resolve tensions with the opposition and reduce political temperatures.
Madressah compromise
31 Dec, 2024

Madressah compromise

A CLASH between the ruling coalition and the clerical old guard over the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act,...
Safety at work
31 Dec, 2024

Safety at work

PAKISTAN’S first comprehensive occupational safety and health (OSH) profile exposes the inadequacies of worker...