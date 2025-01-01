E-Paper | January 01, 2025

New partnership aims to drive agri-tech innovation, entrepreneurship

Amin Ahmed Published January 1, 2025 Updated January 1, 2025 10:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) of Pakistan and the National Seeds Development and Regulatory Authority (NSDRA) have joined forces to advance innovation and entrepreneurship in the agriculture sector. The collaboration aims to leverage intellectual property (IP)-protected technologies to benefit farmers, universities and research centres.

The partnership was formalised during a meeting between IPO-Pakistan Chairman Farukh Amil and NSDRA Chairman Dr Asif Ali Khan. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation and introducing modern Agri-Tech innovations, according to an IPO press release issued on Tuesday.

“This partnership marks a significant step towards fostering innovation and progress in the country’s agriculture. With their combined expertise and resources, IPO-Pakistan and NSDRA are poised to make a positive impact on the country’s economy and farmers,” it said.

It said the collaboration was a testament to the government’s commitment to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in key sectors and was expected to yield significant benefits for the country’s agriculture sector

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2025

