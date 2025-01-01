LHC orders obtaining signature of military convict

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail to obtain the signature of a military court convict on a power of attorney.

Petitioner Arzam Junaid was sentenced to six years of rigorous imprisonment on Dec 25 in the May 9 case of an attack on the Jinnah House, which also serves as the residence of Lahore corps commander. He was transferred to Kot Lakhpat jail on Dec 27.

A lawyer appeared on behalf of the petitioner and told the court that his client was not being allowed to sign the power of attorney to file an appeal against his sentence.

He asked the court to order the jail superintendent to facilitate the signing of the power of attorney.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa disposed of the petition and ordered the jail superintendent to obtain the signature of the convict on the power of attorney so he could file an appeal against the conviction.

A total of 85 PTI activists have been convicted by the military court in different cases of the May 9 riots.

As many as 12 FIRs have been registered in Lahore against leaders and workers of PTI for attacking and vandalising the Jinnah House and other properties during the May 9 riots against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan by NAB in a graft case.

