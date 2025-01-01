Karachi’s water crisis to ease with Hub Canal, KB Feeder projects: CM Sindh

KARACHI/THATTA: Reaff­irming the provincial government’s commitment to address the pressing issue of water supply to Karachi, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that the city’s water crisis would be significantly alleviated after the completion of the Hub Canal and KB Feeder projects.

He said that the city’s water supply system was being enhanced under a $1.6 billion programme supported by the World Bank which included operational upgrades and expansions under Phase 2 to enhance efficiency.

The chief minister, who visited the two projects’ sites in Thatta and Hub, said the new Hub Canal Project would be completed by Dec 2025, while the KB Feeder Project was progressing swiftly with a 40 per cent completion expected by the end of the year.

He said that KB Feeder lining would conserve 510 cusecs of water to meet the growing need of Karachi.

Says schemes are expected to be completed by 2025-end

Mr Shah said that the project’s first phase, which focuses on canal lining and strengthening its embankments, has already shown impressive results, conserving 510 cusecs of water — enough to meet the needs of Phase I of the K-IV water supply project.

“Once completed next year, the KB Feeder is projected to deliver an additional 260 million gallons of water daily (MGD) to Karachi, significantly alleviating the city’s water crisis,” he said and added that the increase would supplement the ongoing K-IV project, which aimed at supplying water from Keenjhar Lake, with its first phase set to deliver substantial quantities.

The CM said that his government was investing Rs12.76 billion in the Hub Canal project, which aimed at increasing its supply capacity by December 2025.

“As part of the K-IV augmentation plan, these upgrades will include the construction of three new reservoirs and improvements to pumping stations, ensuring efficient water distribution throughout the city,” he said.

Mr Shah said that the city was set to make significant improvements due to the rapid advancement of key infrastructure projects.

He revealed substantial progress on the Kalri Baghar (KB) Feeder project, a crucial initiative to enhance the city’s water supply.

The CM emphasised the Sindh government’s unwavering commitment to securing its water rights and its determination to complete these vital projects, despite challenges such as limited federal funding for the KB Feeder.

The chief minister also highlighted the rapid advancement of the Malir Expressway, which is expected to be completed in 2025.

“This project promises to reduce commute times in and around Karachi significantly and underscores the Sindh government’s commitment to improving not only water security but also overall urban infrastructure and connectivity,” he said.

The CM claimed that Sindh’s development pace surpasses that of other provinces and even the federal government.

He pointed out that despite Sindh contributing half the funds for the Jamshoro-to-Sehwan road project, the completion remains pending, while Sindh has successfully finished several major projects using its own resources.

To a question, he announced plans to expand the Bus Rapid Transit system across Sindh, further enhancing public transportation.

He was accompanied by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2025