Pakistan enters UN Security Council at key juncture in global politics

WASHINGTON: On the first day of the new year, Pakistan begins a two-year term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), stepping into a complex global landscape.

This marks Pakistan’s eighth term on the council, providing an opportunity to shape discussions on pivotal international issues, but also posing significant challenges.

Elected in June to replace Japan, Pakistan now occupies one of the two Asia-Pacific seats on the UNSC. It will preside over the council in July, a key opportunity to set the agenda and foster dialogue.

Pakistan will also secure a seat on the Islamic State and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee, responsible for designating individuals and groups associated with these organisations as terrorists and imposing sanctions.

This will be a valuable opportunity for Pakistan to highlight cross-border terrorist attacks from Afghanistan by groups with longstanding associations with the militant Islamic State group and Al Qaeda.

While only permanent members hold veto power in the council, non-permanent members wield significant influence in terrorism-related sanctions committees, as decisions are made by consensus under established norms.

However, the fractured state of global politics and increasing polarisation within the council may test Islamabad’s ability to navigate its diplomatic priorities.

Global, regional challenges

Pakistan’s term coincides with heightened tensions in conflict zones such as Gaza, held Kashmir and Syria.

Its longstanding support for Palestine and its advocacy for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination are expected to feature prominently. Yet, these efforts face entrenched geopolitical obstacles.

For instance, Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram emphasised the need to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling for a ceasefire, unfettered humanitarian access, and accountability for civilian casualties. While reaffirming Islam­abad’s commitment to a two-state solution, he acknowledged “the challenge of overco­ming divisions within the Council,” where veto powers frequently derail consensus.

Similarly, Pakistan’s efforts to revive the Kashmir dispute, one of the oldest issues on the UNSC agenda, face hurdles. Ambassador Akram noted, “We will continue to highlight the plight of Kashmiris and push for concrete steps from the international community.”

However, India’s growing global influence and the muted international response to Kashmir complicate Islamabad’s advocacy.

Emerging conflicts, limited leverage

Beyond its regional priorities, Pakistan’s stance on the Syrian conflict reflects its commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and a political solution. Ambassador Akram outlined Pakistan’s support for “a Syrian-led, UN-facilitated peace process”.

However, with major powers dominating the conflict’s dynamics, Islamabad’s capacity to shape outcomes remains constrained.

The challenge for Pakistan lies in balancing its principled positions with the realities of limited influence in conflicts where power dynamics overshadow multilateral diplomacy.

Multilateralism

Pakistan’s broader agenda includes advocating for UNSC reforms to make the body more representative and accountable. Islamabad opposes the addition of new permanent members, favouring an expansion in the non-permanent category instead.

“Regular elections and rotation are essential for a democratic council,” Ambassador Akram reiterated. This stance aligns with smaller nations seeking equitable global governance but also reflects Pakistan’s strategic interests in avoiding permanent rivalries in the council.

Opportunities, limitations

Pakistan’s eighth term on the UNSC underscores its contributions to peacekeeping and its commitment to multilateralism. As one of five non-permanent members from Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries, Islamabad’s role as a voice for the Muslim world is significant.

However, the polarisation within the council and the competing interests of major powers will also test the ability of OIC nations to advance to promote their interests.

While Pakistan aims to leverage its term to highlight regional issues, including Kashmir, and global concerns like Palestine, its success depends on its diplomatic agility and capacity to build consensus in a divided council. This term offers an opportunity to enhance its global standing, but the challenges it faces are equally daunting.

Ambassador Akram summarised Pakistan’s aspirations: “We look forward to working closely with other members of the UN Security Council and the broader UN membership to uphold the UN Charter and promote peace.” The coming two years will determine how effectively Islamabad can translate these aspirations into tangible achievements on the world stage.

