GB court sentences ex-CM Khalid Khurshid to 34 years of jail for threatening security institutions

A Gilgit-Baltistan anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sentenced former chief minister Khalid Khurshid Khan to 34 years in prison for threatening security institutions at a party rally in July.

In July 2023, Khurshid, who is also PTI’s regional president, was disqualified by the GB Chief Court for allegedly obtaining a license from the GB Bar Council based on a fake degree.

A month later, police registered a case against him for allegedly possessing a fake law degree. In September this year, the Peshawar High Court granted him protective bail in cases registered across different parts of the country.

On Tuesday, Judge Rehmat Shah of the GB ATC sentenced Khurshid to 34 years in prison and fined him Rs600,000 for threatening security institutions, including the chief secretary and chief election commissioner, during a party rally on July 26 at Ittehad Chowk, Gilgit.

The case against Khurshid was registered at the Gilgit City Police Station under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The former chief minister had failed to appear in any hearing despite repeated court notices. Khurshid was also given a defence lawyer who argued his cases.

Judge Shah also ordered the GB inspector general of police to arrest Khurshid and ordered the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) director general to block his national identity card.