Four Lahore cops booked for robbing, harassing ex-officer

LAHORE: The Sabzazar police lodged a case against four police personnel for allegedly robbing a retired government officer at gunpoint and harassing him.

In the first information report (FIR), retired additional commissioner Ahmad Kamal Sheikh alleged that on the day of the incident, he was going to drop his maid to her home in his car.

He said as he reached the Multan Road, four policemen stopped his car and harassed him and his maid.

One of the police personnel, Tanvir, occupied the front seat of the car, searched his body and robbed him of his money.

He also treated his maid the same way, the complainant said, adding that the police personnel later took him and his maid to a deserted road where they made a video clip to blackmail him.

They forced the retired officer to go to a bank and withdraw an amount of Rs25,000 through his ATM card, according to the FIR.

The complainant alleged that the policemen later disappeared from the scene hurling serious threats for bringing matter to the notice of the police high-ups.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2024