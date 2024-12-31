E-Paper | December 31, 2024

Suspect sent on judicial remand for allegedly filming women at Khanewal garment shop’s changing rooms

Sajjad Akbar Shah Published December 31, 2024 Updated December 31, 2024 12:42am

A suspect who allegedly filmed women customers in the changing rooms of a garment retailer in Khanewal with his mobile phone was sent on judicial remand on Monday, police said.

Khanewal City Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Saeed told Dawn.com that the suspect, who worked for clothing brand Limelight, was presented before a judge today after videos were found on his phone.

“The judge put him in judicial custody,” SHO Saeed said, adding that the suspect was arrested on Sunday.

A first information report (FIR) was submitted on the SHO’s complaint at the City Khanewal Police Station on Saturday under Section 21-1D (offences against modesty of a natural person and minor) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 and Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (insulting modesty or causing sexual harassment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the suspect was an employee of the store who would allegedly film women customers while they changed clothes in the fitting rooms and also make advances on customers.

Dawn.com tried to contact the retailer for comment on the incident but could not get a response.

The SHO said he formed a raiding party and visited the store, apprehending an employee whose mobile yielded several compromised videos.

The FIR added the suspect admitted to his crimes and pointed out the involvement of two to three other unidentified accomplices as well.

