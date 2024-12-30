Karachi traffic plan issued for New Year’s Eve

The Karachi Traffic Police on Monday issued the traffic plan for the metropolis for New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve in Karachi sees citizens performing aerial gunfire and using fireworks which have caused injury in the past.

Section 144 is already set to be imposed for 48 hours starting on December 31 to January 1 on the carrying/display of arms, aerial firing and use of firecrackers.

The traffic instructions issued today instructed the residents of the diverted areas to “keep their original identity documents with them, explaining that they would be allowed to proceed upon showing them.”

Karachi traffic plan for New Year’s Eve. — Karachi Traffic Police

The traffic plan said those headed from Korangi and Expressway should use Korangi Road, Sunset Boulevard, Gizri Bridge, Saudi Signal towards Khayaban-i-Shamshir and McDonald’s Sea View road.

It said those coming from North Nazimabad, Gulberg, Liaquatabad, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, and New Karachi should use MA Jinnah Road, Garden Road, Zaibun Nisa Street, Awari Light Signal, Sindh Club Chowk, Teen Talwar towards Zam Zam Boulevard and McDonald’s Sea View road.

Those coming from Gadap, Bin Qasim, Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal, Jamshed Road and Saddar should use Sharea Faisal, Sindh Club Chowk, Teen Talwar, Race Course Signal, Chaudhry Khaliquz Zaman Road, Gizri Bridge, Saudi Signal towards Khayaban-i-Shamshir and McDonald Sea View road.

Meanwhile, Jinnah Bridge would be opened for traffic via Mai Kolachi towards Boat Basin, Bilawal House Chowrangi, and Marine Road (Hyperstar) towards McDonald’s Sea View.

The traffic plan said the following roads would remain closed for traffic: PIDC Chowk (Ziauddin Road) to Ziauddin Bridge towards Lucky Signal, PIDC Chowk to Club Road, Bilawal Chowrangi to Bahria Underpass, Do Talwar to Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine, Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine to 26th Street.

The instructions further said that heavy traffic — tankers, dumpers, and trucks — would not be allowed from Maripur Road towards Jinnah Bridge and Mai Kolachi, adding that it would be able to go to its destination through Jinnah Bridge via Hub River Road or Sharea Pakistan.

However, the plan added that light traffic would be allowed to use Mai Kolachi via Jinnah Bridge and MT Khan Road, PIDC Chowk to Shaheen Chowk and Sharea Faisal.

The plan said that parking would be disallowed on major arteries, including Sharea Faisal, Abdullah Haroon Road, Dr Ziaduddin Ahmed Road, Mai Kolachi Road, Korangi Road and MT Khan Road.

It further said that heavy traffic would also not be allowed to enter the city from 6pm till the normalisation of traffic.

The plan also warned of action against vehicles and motorcycles without silencers as well as reckless drivers.

Separately, Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho warned that strict action would be taken over aerial firing on New Year’s Eve to save human life.

Speaking at a press conference at police headquarters in Garden, the city police chief said that citizens should enjoy New Year but such celebrations did not justify hardships and disturbances to the public. He recalled that last year, one innocent life was lost while several others were injured.

“We will get case registered over attempted murder for aerial firing,” the top city cop declared.