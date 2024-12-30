Chinese being provided security on priority basis, says Sindh IGP

SUKKUR: Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has said that security to Chinese nationals is being provided on a priority basis wherever they are working in the province.

He said police were conducting targeted operations against criminals and also a crackdown on anti-social elements.

He was speaking to the media personnel during his visit to Sukkur on Sunday.

The IGP said that many criminals and their facilitators had been convicted.

In reply to a question, he said no policeman was patronising crime, and if any of them was found indulging in such act, he would definitely face departmental action.

The provincial police chief was here to inaugurate the newly-built ‘Abad police station’ in the New Taluka area.

He inspected various sections and interacted with the staff. He gave necessary instructions to them regarding effective and coordinated policing.

Sukkur SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh gave him a detailed briefing about the model police station and the aims and objectives of its establishment.

The IGP noted that the aim was to equip police with modern facilities, addressing citizens’ issues promptly, and make policing truly people-friendly and helpful.

He said other police stations of Sukkur would also be refurbished and equipped with modern tools and techniques to attain higher standards.

The IGP interacted with the Eagle Squad officers on duty and issued necessary instructions to them.

Law & order

IGP Memon, at a press conference, said that police operations against criminals were being conducted under different strategies in different areas.

He observed that the law and order was now better than in the past, but still there was a room for improvement.

He noted that the Larkana and Sukkur police were following the policy as defined to them by the provincial government and police department.

Sindh government was providing all essential facilities as were sought by the police department.

He claimed that kidnapping-for-ransom incidents had reduced in number as compared to the previous years’ data.

He pointed out that only one such incident had taken place in Karachi in the outgoing year and the police traced the suspect within 24 hours.

He said Rangers personnel were working with Sindh police in their operations.

In reply to a question, the IGP said that arresting the prime suspect in the murder case of journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar was a challenge to police. He could not be arrested so far but other suspects in the case had been put behind bars, he added.

The Sindh police chief announced that 27,000 personnel were being recruited in the police department.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2024