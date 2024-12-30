Polish cyclist couple robbed on Sujawal-Badin bypass

THATTA: Muggers robbed a Polish cycling couple, who is on a world tour, along the Sujawal-Badin bypass in broad daylight on Sunday.

Kowalczyk Jakuo Tomasz and his spouse Scantamburlo Mae Elisabeth were paddling through the bypass when they were intercepted by three muggers. The outlaws snatched iPhones, cash and other valuables from them and escaped.

According to the victims, the incident took place sometime between 1pm and 2pm. Local reporters who gathered facts from different sources suggested that the couple lost an amount of around Rs72,000 and their bags to the muggers as well.

Inspector Abdul Haq Baran, the In-charge of the District Intelligence Bureau, shifted the blame to the victim couple, arguing that they did not inform the ‘relevant authorities’ about their movement from one place to the other.

They were supposed to inform police and other security agencies in the district before leaving Thatta for some other destination. “Had we been provided such information, we would have ensured their security,” Baran stated.

The police have obtained the CCTV camera footage of the incident from a nearby filling station to track down the culprits.

The couple had stayed in the Archaeology Guest House in the previous night. Curator of the Makli Necropolis Sarfaraz Ahmed Jatoi expressed his deep concern over the incident.

He emphasised the need for ensuring safety and security of every citizen and foreign national, especially the tourists visiting Sindh’s archaeological, historic and heritage sites. “Incidents this kind not only cause disappointment, agony and losses to them, but also tarnish Pakistan’s image in the world,” he said.

Earlier, during their stay in Thatta, the couple shared with the local media their good experiences in Pakistan and especially admired the hospitality extended to them by the people of Sindh.

The couple has been cycling through 10 countries — France, Italy, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Russia, Turkey, Iraq and Iran — and is now on its way to India.

They said they were excited to visit Sindh’s unique cultural and archaeological heritage, and impressed by the warmth shown by the local people.

Expressing his concern over the incident, former director general of culture and tourism department Dr Mohammad Ali Manjhi expressed his dismay over such security lapses witnessed in the districts of Thatta and Sujawal in recent years.

He said strict security measures should have been taken considering that this region was focus of local and foreign researchers, experts and other tourists, who had been frequenting the historical and archaeological sites.

