Bahawalnagar youth arrested for rape of mentally challenged woman

Our Correspondent Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 11:12am

BAHAWALNAGAR: A youth was arrested for allegedly raping a mentally challenged gypsy woman at Madressa here on Sunday.

The FIR registered with the Madressa police stated that 29-year-old mentally challenged girl, who was living in a hut with her sister in Tibba Sultan village, was raped on Dec 27 at around 1:30am by a youth of the same area.

The rapist succeeded in fleeing when the victim’s sister and neighbours rushed to the scene after hearing hue and cry of the girl, it added.

On receiving a call on 15, the woman police station staffers immediately responded, rushed to the scene and shifted the injured victim to hospital, police spokesperson Zahid Rasool claimed while talking to Dawn.

He said the victim was being treated at the hospital and the suspect was held while fleeing from the town.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2024

