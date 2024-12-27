E-Paper | December 28, 2024

Karachi’s main arteries blocked as sit-ins against Parachinar killings continue

Imtiaz Ali Published December 27, 2024 Updated December 27, 2024 10:50pm

The religiopolitical Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) on Thursday night expanded its ongoing sit-in across the metropolis against the Parachinar killings by blocking almost all main arteries, according to officials, witnesses, and organisers.

The demonstrators are protesting an incident where two people were killed and later decapitated after being waylaid on their way towards Parachinar in the Bagan area of Kurram.

The MWM staged sit-ins on MA Jinnah Road and Abbas Town on Abul Hasan Ispahani Road over the week to show solidarity with the heirs of the victims, whilst also protesting the violent clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram area, which have claimed over 100 lives since late November.

As a result of the expanded protest, commuters have been facing traffic problems as sit-ins were organised on the main Sharea Faisal, on the main National Highway in Malir-15, University Road and other major arteries.

Karachi Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic Police Ahmed Nawaz Cheema told Dawn.com that, “citizens faced difficulties on Thursday night due to the sit-ins, with international passengers missing their flights as both tracks of Sharea Faisal near the airport were blocked.

On Friday, he said that “sit-ins were also held on Sharea Pakistan and in Nazimabad, Surjani Town, Sohrab Goth and Gulistan-i-Jauhar causing inconveniences to the citizens.”

Cheema said that police have provided alternative arrangements and routes to the citizens to avoid being stuck in traffic jams. He added that traffic policemen have been deployed on both day and night shifts to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

At around 9:40pm, Karachi Traffic Police released an update stating that traffic on Nishtar Road, Lasbela Chowk, Albela Chowk and the Juman Shah Bukhari Signal was moving slowly due to the sit-ins in Nazimabad.

“Traffic police are present and directing traffic,” the statement read.

Sit-ins to continue until protests in KP end

Meanwhile, MWM central leader Allama Hasan Zafar Naqvi said in a press conference on Friday night that “for the last 90 days, roads in Parachinar are closed, causing a shortage of essential goods and medicines.

“We have staged peaceful sit-ins in Karachi,” he stated, adding that a jirga was being hosted in Parachinar. “If it (the Jirga) reaches any conclusion, we will share the relevant information,” he said.

Naqvi said there was no “Shia-Sunni conflict” in Parachinar, questioning who portrayed it as a sectarian issue.

He added that the government was aware of those involved in the killings. “The KP Chief Minister and local administration were incompetent,” Naqvi stated.

He said if there were any “problems” caused by the sit-ins, it was the responsibility of the government to resolve them.

“Is Shehbaz Sharif the prime minister of Islamabad and Lahore only?” he asked, stating that the government could not put responsibility for the Parachinar situation squarely on the KP government.

“The government established its writ in Islamabad but it could not get roads opened in Parachinar,” said the MWM leader.

Naqvi announced that the MWM would continue sit-ins until the people of Parachinar ended their protest in KP.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Desperate measures
Updated 27 Dec, 2024

Desperate measures

Sadly in Pakistan, street protests and sit-ins have become the only resort to catch the attention of a callous power elite.
Economic outlook
27 Dec, 2024

Economic outlook

THE post-pandemic years, marked by extreme volatility in the global oil and commodity markets as well as slowing...
Cricket and visas
27 Dec, 2024

Cricket and visas

PAKISTAN has asserted that delay in the announcement of the schedule of next year’s Champions Trophy will not...
Afghan strikes
Updated 26 Dec, 2024

Afghan strikes

The military option has been employed by the govt apparently to signal its unhappiness over the state of affairs with Afghanistan.
Revamping tax policy
26 Dec, 2024

Revamping tax policy

THE tax bureaucracy appears to have convinced the government that it can boost revenues simply by taking harsher...
Betraying women voters
26 Dec, 2024

Betraying women voters

THE ECP’s recent pledge to eliminate the gender gap among voters falls flat in the face of troubling revelations...