E-Paper | December 19, 2024

Kurram’s misery

Editorial Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 02:44pm

THE unfolding humanitarian crisis in Kurram district, particularly in Parachinar city, has reached alarming proportions that demand immediate state intervention.

For over 70 days now, the district’s main artery connecting it to Peshawar has remained blocked, transforming Parachinar into a virtual island accessible only by air. The consequences for its residents have been devastating. The crisis stems from deadly tribal clashes that erupted after a November attack on a convoy claimed at least 43 lives, spiralling into internecine violence that has now killed over 130 people.

While the immediate trigger was this incident, the region has long simmered with tribal tensions over land disputes, occasionally inflamed by sectarian undertones. However, the real tragedy today extends far beyond the fighting — it lies in the suffering of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire of this complex conflict.

Reports from Parachinar paint a grim picture. The local hospital faces critical shortages of medicines and oxygen. Children suffering from pneumonia in sub-zero temperatures cannot access proper treatment. Diabetes patients are in need of insulin, while cancer patients struggle to reach facilities outside the district. The closure of roads has created severe shortages of food, fuel, and other basic necessities. In this harsh winter, families lack even firewood to keep warm. While private organisations have stepped in to provide emergency aid via air ambulances, their efforts cannot replace the state’s responsibility.

The government’s sporadic helicopter missions carrying medicines, though welcome, fall woefully short of addressing the scale of civilian suffering. More concerning is the politicisation of the crisis, reflected in the decision of the PTI, that rules the province, to skip a multiparty conference aimed at addressing Kurram’s plight. Such political point-scoring has no place when citizens’ lives hang in the balance.

The state must act decisively. To begin with, regular supplies of medicines, food, and essential items must reach the people. In addition, while security concerns are valid, alternative routes must be established to end Parachinar’s isolation. Furthermore, the ongoing peace efforts through jirgas need stronger state backing so that the disputes are resolved once and for all.

Most importantly, the state must recognise that allowing such hardship to continue undermines its basic duty to protect citizens’ well-being. The people of Kurram deserve better than to be prisoners of geography and tribal conflicts in their own land.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2024

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Accessing the RSF

Accessing the RSF

Ali Tauqeer Sheikh
RSF can help catalyse private sector inves­tment encouraging investment flows, build upon institutional partnerships with MDBs, other financial institutions.

Editorial

Madressah oversight
Updated 19 Dec, 2024

Madressah oversight

Bill should be reconsidered and Directorate General of Religious Education, formed to oversee seminaries, should not be rolled back.
Kurram’s misery
Updated 19 Dec, 2024

Kurram’s misery

The state must recognise that allowing such hardship to continue undermines its basic duty to protect citizens’ well-being.
Hiking gas rates
19 Dec, 2024

Hiking gas rates

IMPLEMENTATION of a new Ogra recommendation to increase the gas prices by an average 8.7pc or Rs142.45 per mmBtu in...
Geopolitical games
Updated 18 Dec, 2024

Geopolitical games

While Assad may be gone — and not many are mourning the end of his brutal rule — Syria’s future does not look promising.
Polio’s toll
18 Dec, 2024

Polio’s toll

MONDAY’s attacks on polio workers in Karak and Bannu that martyred Constable Irfanullah and wounded two ...
Development expenditure
18 Dec, 2024

Development expenditure

PAKISTAN’S infrastructure development woes are wide and deep. The country must annually spend at least 10pc of its...