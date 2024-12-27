E-Paper | December 27, 2024

Pakistan joins nine-nation initiative to reduce environmental impact of fashion, construction sectors

Amin Ahmed Published December 27, 2024 Updated December 27, 2024 10:23am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has joined a nine-country initiative to reduce the environmental impact of the fashion and construction sectors.

The six-year, $45 million programme aims to transform supply chains in these industries by promoting regenerative design, replacing non-renewable materials, enhancing resource-efficient production, encouraging responsible purchasing, and improving post-use collection practices.

The initiative is part of the Global Environ­ment Facility-funded “Integrated Programme on Eliminating Hazardous Chemicals from Supply Chains”, which seeks to reshape supply chains and drive sustainable practices in the target sectors.

The initiative also leverages an additional $295m from other sources to maximise the impact, the UNEP says.

Six-year programme aims to transform supply chains in both industries

Fashion and construction are among the top three sectors contributing to pollution, greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), land degradation, water pollution and biodiversity. The building and construction sector is the largest end-market for chemicals, and producing 1kg of textiles requires 0.58kg of various chemicals on average.

Both sectors connect producers, retailers, and consumers from across the world and are characterised by complex, fragmented, global supply chains with globally significant impacts.

The integrated project is made up of nine projects in Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, and Trinidad in Tobago in Latin America and the Caribbean, and Cambodia, India, Mongolia and Pakistan in the Asia-Pacific region, and one global coordination project, and the programme approach was approved by the GEF Council in June 2023. The country child projects are expected to be launched for implementation in 2025-2031.

While much of the focus in these industries has historically been on climate change and biodiversity, the transformation of fashion and construction supply chains requires a more holistic approach that also tackles pollution, the third prong of the triple planetary crisis.

The six-year ambitious programme, led by UN Environment Programme (UNEP), working together with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisa­tion (FAO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

The programme will drive improvements in policy, innovation, stakeholder engagement, and access to finance across all stages of the supply chain. It will empower women, youth, and local communities by integrating indigenous knowledge, revitalising local economies, and identifying sustainable materials and practices.

The programme will also strengthen South-South cooperation, regional collaboration and reduce the risk of burden-shifting and transform fashion and construction from sources of environmental harm into drivers of positive change. These efforts will aim to prevent the release of six million tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and 18,750 tonnes of hazardous chemicals into our ecosystems.

Releases of persistent organic pollutants into the air will be minimised, protecting air quality, while 825,000 hectares of land and ecosystems will be restored, revitalising natural habitats. By 2031, these efforts are expected to benefit two million people globally.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Desperate measures
Updated 27 Dec, 2024

Desperate measures

Sadly in Pakistan, street protests and sit-ins have become the only resort to catch the attention of a callous power elite.
Economic outlook
27 Dec, 2024

Economic outlook

THE post-pandemic years, marked by extreme volatility in the global oil and commodity markets as well as slowing...
Cricket and visas
27 Dec, 2024

Cricket and visas

PAKISTAN has asserted that delay in the announcement of the schedule of next year’s Champions Trophy will not...
Afghan strikes
Updated 26 Dec, 2024

Afghan strikes

The military option has been employed by the govt apparently to signal its unhappiness over the state of affairs with Afghanistan.
Revamping tax policy
26 Dec, 2024

Revamping tax policy

THE tax bureaucracy appears to have convinced the government that it can boost revenues simply by taking harsher...
Betraying women voters
26 Dec, 2024

Betraying women voters

THE ECP’s recent pledge to eliminate the gender gap among voters falls flat in the face of troubling revelations...