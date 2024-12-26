E-Paper | December 26, 2024

Woman shot dead for ‘honour’ in Karachi’s Quaidabad

Imtiaz Ali Published December 26, 2024 Updated December 26, 2024 08:18pm

A married woman was gunned down in a suspected honour-killing case in Karachi’s Quaidabad on Thursday, according to police.

Razia Sanaullah, 40, was shot and killed inside a home in Gulshan-i-Buner, police said.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Malir Superintendent of Police (SP) Saeed Rind said the police suspected involvement of close relatives behind the murder.

“During the initial probe, police have received some clues, which have suggested that the incident might be an outcome of so-called honour,” Rind said.

He said that close relatives were “unhappy” with the woman’s activities to the extent that they did not attend her funeral prayer. Her neighbours, however, attended the funeral.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for legal formalities and the police were further investigating the case.

Last month, a woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband in the name of so-called honour on the outskirts of the metropolis.

In September, a newly-wed couple was gunned down, and their relative was injured over “honour” in Orangi Town.

In July, a young woman was allegedly axed to death in the name of honour by her maternal grandfather in Marfani Goth within the remit of the Awami Colony police station.

