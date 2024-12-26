E-Paper | December 26, 2024

US to continue surge of weapons deliveries to Ukraine: Biden

Anadolu Agency Published December 26, 2024 Updated December 26, 2024 06:02pm
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC, US. December 10. —Reuters
US President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to bolster Ukraine militarily against Russia after its overnight aerial attacks, according to a statement released by the State Department.

“I have directed the Department of Defence to continue its surge of weapons deliveries to Ukraine, and the United States will continue to work tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in its defence against Russian forces,” Biden said, per the statement.

His remarks came after Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russia of launching “inhumane” Christmas Day airstrikes across the country, injuring at least six people.

Biden said in the early hours of Christmas that Russia launched waves of missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities and critical energy infrastructure.

“The purpose of this outrageous attack was to cut off the Ukrainian people’s access to heat and electricity during winter and to jeopardize the safety of its grid,” he added.

The president stressed that the Ukrainian people deserve to live in peace and safety and the US and the international community must continue to stand with Ukraine “until it triumphs over Russia’s aggression.”

