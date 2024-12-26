Seven, including medico legal officer, booked for destroying evidence in rape case in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Seven people including three police officials and a medico legal officer of Pims were booked by capital police for destroying evidence and changing blood samples of a rape accused to give him favour, police said on Wednesday.

The case was registered with Margalla police station in response to a complaint lodged by the rape victim.

According to the FIR, the woman registered a rape case against the accused on January 11, 2024 with Margalla police station. However The accused obtained bail before arrest from the court. However, the accused failed to cooperate in the investigation.

Two persons were guarantors of the accused and gave his surety bonds for taking bail before arrest, the FIR said, adding that the two guarantors pressurised the woman to withdraw the case.

Besides, a sub-inspector, who was the investigating officer (IO) in the case, also pressurised her several times to make a compromise with the accused, the FIR said.

In connection with the investigation the accused was taken to Pims on March 25 for collecting blood sample, where the rape victim, one of the guarantors and a sub-inspector of capital police were also present, the FIR said.

The SI, the constable and the guarantor were present in a room with medico legal officer for about 20 minutes before getting blood sample of the accused, the FIR said, adding that later they came outside and the MLO asked the subordinate to bring the sample from the accused.

The subordinate collected the blood sample from the accused but replaced it with another sample present in his pocket, the FIR said, adding that it all was done in consultation with the IO, SI, constable, guarantors, MLO and the subordinate.

The FIR claimed that the ‘fake’ blood sample was sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA).

The rape victim approached inspector general of police Islamabad to get her grievances addressed, the FIR said, adding that in response samples of the accused were taken and sent to the PFSA and the report of the test came out positive.

The assistant commissioner Industrial Area conducted an inquiry and found the IO, SI, constable, guarantors, MLO and subordinate guilty.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2024