Country’s legal system aligns with int’l law, says FO amid criticism over military trials

The Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday — in a response to critical statements over the recent sentencing of 25 civilians by military courts — said that the country’s legal system was consistent with “international human rights law, including provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR)”.

This week, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States raised concerns over the sentencing, which came after a military court last week sentenced 25 PTI activists to imprisonment ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in the May 9, 2023 riots, which broke out following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan.

The EU spokesperson recalled that under the EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), beneficiary countries, including Pakistan, have voluntarily agreed to implement effectively 27 international core conventions, including the ICCPR, in order to continue benefitting from GSP+ status.

Meanwhile, the PTI — whose activists were among the men sentenced by military courts last week — maintained its criticism of the verdicts.

Calling the international community’s apprehensions “well-founded and justified”, the PTI yesterday expressed the fear that trying civilians in military courts could further isolate Pakistan on the global stage.

In a statement issued today, the FO said that the legal system in the country was consistent with international human rights law.

“It has remedies of judicial review by the superior courts and guarantees promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” it said, adding that the verdicts were made under a law enacted by the parliament and in line with the judgment of the Supreme Court.

“Pakistan believes in constructive and productive dialogue to promote principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law.”

The statement said that Pakistan was fully committed to implementing the commitments made under the “GSP Plus Scheme and core international human rights conventions”.

“We will continue to engage with our international partners including the European Union to uphold the international human rights law, without any discrimination and double standards,” it said.

Military courts sentenced 25 civilians on Dec 21 to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in violent attacks on military installations on May 9 last year.

The development came after SC’s constitutional bench conditionally allowed military courts to pronounce the verdicts of 85 under-custody civilians in cases pertaining to the May 9 riots.

Following the announcement, persons who can be released after remissions can “be released forthwith and the persons who have to yet undergo the sentence awarded to them, their custody” will be handed over to the “concerned jail authorities”, as per the SC order.

In its statement, the military said, “In light of the Supreme Court decision, Field General Court Martial (FGCM) have in first phase promulgated the punishments to following 25 accused; after examining all evidence, affording all legal rights to the accused and completion of due process.”

In the first phase of sentencing, the military courts have handed down punishments ranging from two to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

“All convicts retain the right to appeal and other legal recourses, as guaranteed by the law and the Constitution,” the military’s media wing said.

It further said that “promulgation of the sentences of remaining accused is also being done and will be announced shortly as and when the due process is complete”.