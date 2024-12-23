E-Paper | December 23, 2024

Military trial verdicts not in line with international obligations, says EU spokesperson

Amin Ahmed Published December 23, 2024 Updated December 23, 2024 07:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Euro­pean Union has exp­ressed concern over the recent sentencing of 25 civilians by a military court, stating that “these verdicts are seen as inconsistent with the obligations that Pakistan has undertaken under the Inter­national Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR)”.

In a statement issued on Sunday, an EU spokesperson said that in line with Article 14 of ICCPR every person is entitled to a fair and public trial in a court that is independent, impartial and competent, and has the right to adequate and effective legal representation.

“It also stipulates that any judgement rendered in a criminal case shall be made public,” according to the EU spokesperson.

The EU spokesperson reminded that under the EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), beneficiary countries, inclu­ding Pakistan, have voluntarily agreed to implement effectively 27 international core conventions, including the ICCPR, in order to continue benefitting from GSP+ status.

The EU is Pakistan’s sec­ond-largest trading partner, with the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus arrangement contributing significantly to the growth of bilateral trade.

The GSP+ provides wide-ranging tariff preferences for imports to the EU from vulnerable developing countries to support poverty eradication, sustainable development and their participation in the global economy as well as reinforce good governance.

Eligible countries like Pakistan can export goods to the EU market at zero duties for 66 per cent of tariff lines. This preferential status is conditional on GSP Plus countries demonstrating tangible progress on the implementation of 27 international conventions on human and labour rights, environmental protection, climate change and good governance.

The GSP+ has been very beneficial for Pakistani businesses as it increased exports to the EU market by 65 per cent since the country joined GSP+ in 2014. The European Single Market, with over 440 million consumers, is Pakistan’s most important destination. Pakistan exports worth EUR 5.4 billion (approx. Rs1.2 trillion), namely garments, bedlinen, terry towels, hosiery, leat­her, sports and surgical goods.

The existing GSP framework ended in December 2023, however legislative process was ongoing on its successor for 2024-33, according to EU documents.

During the European Union-Pakistan Joint Commission meeting which took place in Islamabad last month, Pakistan has presented its reform agenda, including in the framework of the National Action Plan on Human Rights, National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights, as well as actions towards the full implementation of the 27 international conventions related to GSP Plus.

The next session of the EU-Pakistan Joint Commission will be held in Brussels in 2025.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2024

